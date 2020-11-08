Report: Riley Reiff Trade Was Discussed by Titans, Vikings Prior to Deadline

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

The Tennessee Titans reportedly reached out to the Minnesota Vikings to discuss offensive tackle Riley Reiff before Tuesday's 2020 NFL trade deadline.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported Sunday the sides "were not able to strike a deal" despite the Titans' need for a left tackle after Taylor Lewan suffered a season-ending torn ACL in October.

Reiff was a first-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2012. After five years in Detroit, he left in free agency to sign a five-year, $58.8 million contract with the Vikings. That deal runs through 2021.

The 31-year-old University of Iowa product ranks 11th among offensive tackles in cumulative approximate value since his rookie season, per Pro Football Reference.

Along with blocking quarterback Kirk Cousins' blindside, Reiff is also one of the Vikes' team leaders and drew praise from offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak in August before the season kicked off.

"I'm a big Riley Reiff fan. I love him as a person, a player and a leader on our team. Nobody comes here more ready to work than Riley. It showed," Kubiak told reporters. "We haven't seen these guys [practice yet], but watching him walk in, you can see his detail. Expecting Riley to have a great year."

Judd Zulgad of SKOR North reported things almost changed in September when Minnesota acquired defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, a move that required salary-cap space and led the front office to tell Reiff he'd be released if he didn't restructure his deal. The sides ultimately came to an agreement.

Meanwhile, the Titans will continue to lean on Ty Sambrailo at left tackle after no trades came to fruition. He's received a 64.5 grade from Pro Football Focus through seven appearances (two starts) in 2020.

David Quessenberry and rookie Isaiah Wilson, the team's first-round pick, are the reserve tackles behind Sambrailo and Dennis Kelly.

Tennessee (5-2) is set for a 1 p.m. kickoff Sunday as they welcome the Chicago Bears (5-3) to Nissan Stadium for a Week 9 matchup.