Josh Allen Shines as Bills Earn Statement Win vs. Russell Wilson, Seahawks

The Buffalo Bills picked up a 44-34 statement win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Buffalo (7-2) needed a confidence-building victory after its play took a turn for the worse over the past month following a red-hot 4-0 start. Beating the Hawks is the Bills' most impressive result to date and keeps them on track to win the AFC East for the first time since 1995.

The Seahawks (6-2) entered Week 9 atop the NFC standings, but their lackluster .348 strength of victory, which ranked 10th in the conference, left lingering concern about how they'd perform against high-end competition. Those questions will persist after falling short against the Bills.

Notable Performances

QB Russell Wilson (SEA): 28 of 41 for 390 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT

QB Josh Allen (BUF): 31 of 38 for 415 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT; rushing TD

RB DeeJay Dallas (SEA): 31 rushing yards, 1 TD

RB Zack Moss (BUF): 18 rushing yards, 1 TD

WR DK Metcalf (SEA): 7 catches for 108 yards, 1 TD

WR Stefon Diggs (BUF): 9 catches for 118 yards

WR Gabriel Davis (BUF): 4 catches for 70 yards, 1 TD

DT Jarran Reed (SEA): 2.5 sacks

LB Tremaine Edmunds (BUF): 11 tackles, 1 sack

CB Tre'Davious White (BUF): 8 tackles, 1 INT

S Jordan Poyer (BUF): 11 tackles, 1 INT

Josh Allen Roars Back Into MVP Conversation

Allen was a top MVP contender after the season's first month, but he'd faded to the background in recent weeks as the focus shifted toward Wilson, the Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tom Brady and a host of other mostly quarterbacks.

The Bills' third-year signal-caller proved he still belongs at the forefront of the discussion.

Allen's struggles against zone coverage were the chief reason for the team's recent downtrend offensively. Opponents adjusted after the Bills shredded man-to-man coverage early in the year and started playing a lot more zone with four rushers, forcing him to throw into tight windows.

The Seahawks followed suit initially, but the seventh overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft responded by leading Buffalo to four straight scoring drives to open the game. He finished the first half with 282 passing yards and three touchdowns, including a bullet to Tyler Kroft that showed off his elite arm.

Seattle did create some problems for the Bills offense in the second half by sending more blitzes, and injuries along the offensive line came into play in those instances, but they were still able to move the ball enough to keep putting points on the board.

Although 2020 was always viewed as a turning point for Allen, who'd only made slight progress from Year 1 to Year 2, his play has become even more important with Buffalo's defense not living up to its previous top-five standard. Injuries are a major reason for that drop.

The California native may not win the league's top individual honor in the end. It's a crowded race with most of the league's best QBs heavily involved.

Allen showed Sunday it's far too early to rule him out, though.

Seahawks' Defense Fails Another Key Test

Seattle arrived in Western New York ranked last in total defense (460.9 yards allowed per game) and 24th in scoring defense (28.4 points allowed per game). It allowed 420 total yards to the Bills.

The most disconcerting factor Sunday was how open the Buffalo receivers were able to get on a consistent basis. Time after time, especially in the first half, it looked like a no-contact practice as Allen was throwing to targets who had yards of separation on their defenders.

It was an advantage the Bills must have witnessed on tape because they made their Nos. 3 and 4 running backs, T.J. Yeldon and Taiwan Jones, inactive and activated an extra wideout in Jake Kumerow. It suggested a pass-heavy approach, and that's what occurred.

The Seahawks switched to more man coverage with heavy pressure calls in the second half, and it produced some more promising moments defensively. The addition of defensive end Carlos Dunlap in a trade with the Cincinnati Bengals in late October should help them be more effective off the edge.

Given the way Wilson has played throughout the season's first half and the myriad of playmakers around him, a group that was without running backs Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde on Sunday, there's little doubt the Seahawks possess a championship-level offense.

Seattle doesn't need its defense to reach the type of level it did during the Legion of Boom era throughout much of the 2010s, but it'll be hard to chase a title if the unit is the worst in football.

A few flashes in the second half Sunday provided a little optimism that enough progress can be made in the coming months. But there's plenty of work to do for Pete Carroll and the coaching staff.

What's Next?

The Seahawks will play their third road game in four weeks next Sunday when they travel to SoFi Stadium for a clash with the NFC West rival Los Angeles Rams.

Buffalo heads out on the road next Sunday to face the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium before embarking on its bye in Week 11.