Week 9 NFL Picks: Odds Predictions and Top Prop Bets for Full Schedule

Christian McCaffrey's return to the gridiron will be intriguing from a few perspectives.

The No. 1 overall pick in a majority of fantasy football leagues should contribute to teams that were without him since Week 3. McCaffrey also carries value on the player prop market, as his projected rushing yard total is as low as it will likely be for the rest of the season.

Although the Carolina Panthers' matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs may appear tough on paper, the AFC West squad has been susceptible to conceding high rushing totals this season.

The Pittsburgh Steelers should be on the right end of the most lopsided Week 9 matchup. With that in mind, it is worth targeting JuJu Smith-Schuster and others on the prop market against the Dallas Cowboys defense.

Smith-Schuster's uptick in production over the past two games, combined with a decent receiving yard projection, gives him the best value of any Pittsburgh player on the board.