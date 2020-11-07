Report: Cowboys Preparing for Ezekiel Elliott to Miss Steelers Game with Injury

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing to be without running back Ezekiel Elliott when they host the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, according to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Gehlken noted that head coach Mike McCarthy said Elliott, who suffered a hamstring injury in last week's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, will go through a pregame workout Sunday before it is determined if he can play.

Per Gehlken, the Cowboys elevated fullback Sewo Olonilua from the practice squad Saturday to provide depth if Elliott is unable to play.

If Elliott is unable to go, second-year running back Tony Pollard will get the start in his place. Through eight games this season, Pollard has rushed for 149 yards and one touchdown on 38 carries while catching 12 passes for 77 yards as Elliott's primary backup.

Pollard's top backup would be undrafted rookie Rico Dowdle, who has rushed three times for 13 yards this season.

Although Elliott has had a somewhat disappointing season, he would be a huge loss for a Cowboys team that is already dealing with uncertainty at the quarterback position.

With Dak Prescott out for the season through injury and backup Andy Dalton on the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that Garrett Gilbert will likely make his first career NFL start at quarterback for Dallas on Sunday.

In eight games this season, Elliott has rushed for 521 yards and five touchdowns on 132 carries. He also has 34 grabs for 220 yards and one score.

His 3.9 yards-per-carry average is a career low, but he is on pace for the third-most rushing touchdowns of his career and the second-most receptions and receiving yards of his career in a single season.

Even in a down year, the three-time Pro Bowler and one-time first-team All-Pro is a key part of a Cowboys offense that has been thrown into disarray since Prescott went down.

The Steelers are fifth in the NFL against the run, surrendering just 96.9 rushing yards per game, meaning the Cowboys' running game could be virtually nonexistent if Elliott doesn't play.

Dallas likely needs to have success running the ball in order to win with Gilbert under center, but it is difficult to envision it doing so without its workhorse back.