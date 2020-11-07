Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings: Each Position's Flex and PPR Projections

0 of 3

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

After weeks of waiting, it appears fantasy managers are set to get Christian McCaffrey back in their lineups. The Carolina Panthers officially activated their star running back from injured reserve Saturday, and he should be good to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

While McCaffrey is likely to split the workload with Mike Davis, he should still have some decent fantasy production against the Chiefs and their 29th-ranked run defense. In short, if McCaffrey is on your roster, it's time to put him back in the starting lineup.

Of course, not every Week 9 fantasy decision will be as easy. This is especially true at the flex spot, which is still affected by multiple key injuries.

Here, we'll run down the top players at each flex position—running back, wide receiver and tight end—along with some potential waiver-wire targets who still may be available.

All picks and rankings are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.