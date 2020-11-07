Ravens Activate Patrick Queen, More from Reserve/COVID-19 List

Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Baltimore Ravens will be close to full strength for Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts after activating multiple players from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Per ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Patrick Queen, L.J. Fort, Malik Harrison, Tyus Bowser, DeShon Elliott and Terrell Bonds were added back to the 53-man roster after passing COVID tests.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey announced on Nov. 2 that he tested positive for the coronavirus. The Pro Bowl cornerback must quarantine for 10 days before he's eligible to return.

Henlsey noted that the other Ravens players were identified as "high-risk close contacts" to Humphrey.

The Ravens put seven players, including linebacker Matthew Judon, on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. Judon was activated from the list and returned to practice on Thursday.

Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Friday he was "optimistic" about being able to get those six players back in time for the Colts game:

"I’m optimistic about all of them, have not heard anything about any symptoms at this point," he said. "But I don’t get momentary reports on that. I just assume if there’s something going on I'll hear about it. That’s kind of where we're at. Nothing has really changed as far as I know."

Queen, who was Baltimore's first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, leads the team with 48 combined tackles and is tied for second with four tackles for loss. Judon is tied for fourth on the defense with two sacks and has started all seven games this season.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Ravens defense allows the second-fewest points per game in the NFL (18.9). They will play the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.