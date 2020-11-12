Exclusive: Bianca Belair on SmackDown, WWE Survivor Series, Sasha Banks and More

2 of 7

Since signing with WWE in 2016, Belair has already accomplished quite a bit. She's participated in the Mae Young Classic, the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal and the Royal Rumble, in addition to winning at Survivor Series 2019 as part of the NXT women's team.

She also embarked on an impressive undefeated streak on the black-and-gold brand that was eventually snapped by Shayna Baszler. Despite her many achievements, she failed to capture the NXT Women's Championship, including at TakeOver: Portland against Rhea Ripley in February.

Although The EST of WWE never had the chance to compete for the Raw Women's Championship while a member of the red brand, she feels her shortcomings have given her even more things to continue to strive for. Thus, a return to NXT so she can claim its women's title is not out of the question.

"I always try to make the most of any opportunity that's handed to me, but the thing I love about my journey, even from NXT, is that I've been on all three brands in a very short amount of time," she said.

"The thing about my journey from NXT that I love is that with every brand I've been on, I've always left still having something to do. If it came down to it and I had to go back to NXT, I still never got the NXT Women's Championship. I'll always have something to do if I go back to NXT.

"If I ever go back to Raw, I'll always have more to accomplish. I always want to have something more that I can do because that's what keeps me driven and motivated. I barely got my foot in the door at Raw, but that just means I always have something I can go back to and more things I can accomplish."

On the subject of NXT, Belair loved her time there and the bonds she formed with the women in the locker room. She also noted how she came into the company with zero wrestling experience and was essentially built from the ground up thanks to the coaches at the Performance Center.

It's an environment she'll miss, but that doesn't mean she hasn't been paying attention to the greatness the girls of NXT have been a part of in her absence.

"Of course, I have so many ties to NXT and I loved that locker room. I loved all the girls. I do miss it, but I'm happy for them because they're still doing it right now," Belair said. "They're having all these great matches. I'm not surprised because they always put on those types of matches.

"I do miss it, but I am excited to be on SmackDown now and accomplish new things and now join this locker room and get in the ring with these women on SmackDown. I want to have great matches with them and create magic with them and have these moments with them because that's what my journey in WWE is about."