1 Player on Each NFL Team Who Could Break Out Before the 2020 Season Ends

0 of 32

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

The second half of the 2020 NFL season is prime breakout territory for players.

Breakouts happen every year for a variety of reasons. Sometimes it's because of injuries on the roster. Other times it is an uptick in playing time courtesy of the coaching staff. And often, younger players, if not rookies, see it all come together, translating to an uptick in production.

Leaguewide breakouts could be especially pronounced in 2020 after the lack of a preseason and the usual rookie and free-agent onboarding process.

Let's take a look at one player from each team who could earn national attention over the second half of the season as some of these factors work in concert with the player's upside, with one notable veteran exception in Tampa Bay.