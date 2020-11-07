Video: Ex-NFL RB Trent Richardson Has Gun Pulled on Him

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Former NFL running back Trent Richardson is planning to file a police report after a gun was pulled on him during a dispute at the Furniture Plug store in Birmingham, Alabama.

Brandon Bowers, Richardson's manager, told TMZ Sports his client ordered furniture from the shop earlier this year but the items arrived broken or damaged. So he went to the store Oct. 28 to discuss the situation and the owner's wife pulled out a pistol, leading both Bowers and Richardson to quickly exit.

Furniture Plug owner Clint Catlin disputed the nature of the interaction, telling TMZ his wife, Mariah, was protecting the family.

"Trent's a big guy, came in aggressive," Clint said. "He made her pull out the pistol. This is a family business. We were protecting our brand."

Mariah added: "I felt Clint's life, my life and our seven-year-old's life were threatened."

Here's surveillance video from the incident:

Bowers told TMZ that Richardson was merely seeking a resolution after the couch was torn, the bed frame cracked and the dresser in shambles when they arrived at his home. The store's owner also doesn't agree with that assessment, saying the furniture was in good condition.

"Trent received everything he paid for," Catlin said.

Richardson asked for replacement furniture or a refund, according to Bowers.

The 30-year-old former University of Alabama standout spent five years in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts, Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens. He never lived up to expectations as the third overall pick in the 2012 draft, though.

He most recently spent the 2019 season with the AAF's Birmingham Iron, but his success in the lower-level league, including 12 touchdowns in eight games, didn't lead to any renewed NFL interest.