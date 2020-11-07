Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury ReportsNovember 7, 2020
Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury Reports
Several top fantasy football stars could be back in action this week. For managers who drafted these players, they should be getting a big boost. And entering Week 9 of the regular season, it's possible they need it.
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey hasn't played since Week 2 because of an ankle injury. But it's expected that he will return to the backfield Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, and although it's not clear how involved he will be, he always has the potential for a big fantasy day.
Another offensive standout who could be back is New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. After not playing since Week 1 because of numerous injuries (ankle/hamstring), Thomas is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New Orleans' receiving corps could use the boost, so Thomas should see plenty of action if he plays.
Here's a look at rankings for Week 9, along with more on some of the latest injuries and lineup decisions.
Quarterback Rankings
1. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks (at BUF)
2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. CAR)
3. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (vs. MIA)
4. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans (at JAX)
5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. LV)
6. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (vs. SEA)
7. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (at IND)
8. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. NO)
9. Cam Newton, New England Patriots (at NYJ)
10. Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh Steelers (at DAL)
11. Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans (vs. CHI)
12. Drew Brees, New Orleans Saints (at TB)
Injury Report/Lineup Options
Earlier in the week, Drew Brees was limited in practice because of a right shoulder ailment. However, he's not carrying an injury designation into Sunday night's game, so it appears he will be good to go. He's facing a tough Buccaneers defense, but he could still be a fantasy option if Thomas returns to the lineup.
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II won't play against the Houston Texans on Sunday because of a thumb injury. They will turn to rookie Jake Luton, who will be making his first career start and should not be considered for fantasy lineups. Jacksonville's wide receivers may consequently have a down day.
If you were relying on Minshew (or still need a streaming option because you don't feel confident in your quarterback), then Drew Lock should be considered. And because he's available in more than 80 percent of Yahoo and ESPN leagues, he's likely on your league's waiver wire.
Lock threw three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter of the Broncos' comeback win over the Chargers on Week 8. He is set to face an Atlanta Falcons unit that ranks 31st in the NFL in passing defense (311.4 yards allowed per game). If Lock carries over some momentum, he could be poised for a strong showing.
Running Back Rankings
1. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints (at TB)
2. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings (vs. DET)
3. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans (vs. CHI)
4. Chase Edmonds, Arizona Cardinals (vs. MIA)
5. James Conner, Pittsburgh Steelers (at DAL)
6. James Robinson, Jacksonville Jaguars (vs. HOU)
7. Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas Raiders (at LAC)
8. Todd Gurley, Atlanta Falcons (vs. DEN)
9. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers (at KC)
10. David Johnson, Houston Texans (at JAX)
11. Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys (vs. PIT)
12. Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team (vs. NYG)
Injury Report/Lineup Options
Assuming McCaffrey is active Sunday, he should immediately be reinserted into fantasy lineups. It's possible that Mike Davis and Curtis Samuel will continue to be involved in Carolina's running game, but it's hard to imagine McCaffrey wouldn't get enough touches to at least have a decent showing.
The Seattle Seahawks continue to deal with numerous running back injuries, as both Chris Carson (foot) and Carlos Hyde (hamstring) have been ruled out for the second straight week. That means a decent fill-in option could again be rookie DeeJay Dallas, who had 58 total yards and two touchdowns in a win over the 49ers last week.
Dallas also has a better matchup in Week 9 in the Bills, who are allowing 134.5 rushing yards per game (seventh-most in the NFL).
New York Jets running back Frank Gore is questionable because of a hand injury, which led to him not practicing Friday. If the veteran sits out, rookie La'Mical Perine (who scored his first career touchdown in Week 7) could be a solid streaming option. However, New York's game against New England isn't until Monday night, so this is a situation that will have to continue to be monitored Saturday.
Wide Receiver Rankings
1. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals (vs. MIA)
2. Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons (vs. DEN)
3. Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks (at BUF)
4. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills (vs. SEA)
5. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. LV)
6. DK Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks (at BUF)
7. Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. CAR)
8. Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons (vs. DEN)
9. Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team (vs. NYG)
10. Will Fuller V, Houston Texans (at JAX)
11. Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears (at TEN)
12. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. NO)
Injury Report/Lineup Options
After missing Week 8's game becuase of a fractured finger, Chris Godwin appears likely to return to the Buccaneers lineup Sunday night against the Saints. And although he will be a bit of a risky play, the potential for a big game is too great to not have him in fantasy lineups if he's active.
It will be interesting to see how Tampa Bay incorporates all its wide receivers, as this will be the first time Godwin, Mike Evans and recent acquisition Antonio Brown will all be on the field together. That's a lot of weapons for quarterback Tom Brady, but it could affect fantasy production for one or two of them.
On the other side of the field in that game, Thomas should also be started in fantasy—assuming he returns from injury. The Saints receiving corps has been banged up, so it's likely Brees will frequently look to Thomas once he gets back on the field.
If any of these situations change and you need a last-minute streaming option, Bears receiver Darnell Mooney should be considered. He's available in more than 85 percent of Yahoo and ESPN leagues, and in Week 8, the rookie had five receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown (the second of his career) against the Saints.
Mooney could be in line for even bigger numbers going up against the Titans, who rank 27th in the NFL in passing defense (268.7 yards allowed per game).
Tight End Rankings
1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. CAR)
2. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders (at LAC)
3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens (at IND)
4. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions (at MIN)
5. Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (vs. NO)
6. Noah Fant, Denver Broncos (at ATL)
7. Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. LV)
8. Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons (vs. DEN)
9. Evan Engram, New York Giants (at WAS)
10. Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans (vs. CHI)
11. Jared Cook, New Orleans Saints (at TB)
12. Eric Ebron, Pittsburgh Steelers (at DAL)
Injury Report/Lineup Options
Most start-worthy tight ends are healthy for Week 9, but it's worth noting that Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. McDonald isn't a good fantasy option, but Eric Ebron is. And if McDonald doesn't play, Ebron could get even more targets than usual.
Even though your tight ends should be healthy, perhaps you're still looking for a streaming option because yours is on a bye. If that's the case, one player to consider is Washington's Logan Thomas, who is available in 65 percent of Yahoo leagues and 86 percent of ESPN leagues.
Thomas has scored a touchdown in each of Washington's past two games, which included a Week 6 matchup against the Giants, whom he will be facing again Sunday. He's also set new season highs in yards in each of his past two games, so it appears he's developing a strong connection with quarterback Kyle Allen.
All fantasy availability according to FantasyPros