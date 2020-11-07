Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings: Examining Lineup Options After Injury Reports

0 of 4

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Several top fantasy football stars could be back in action this week. For managers who drafted these players, they should be getting a big boost. And entering Week 9 of the regular season, it's possible they need it.

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey hasn't played since Week 2 because of an ankle injury. But it's expected that he will return to the backfield Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, and although it's not clear how involved he will be, he always has the potential for a big fantasy day.

Another offensive standout who could be back is New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas. After not playing since Week 1 because of numerous injuries (ankle/hamstring), Thomas is questionable for Sunday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. New Orleans' receiving corps could use the boost, so Thomas should see plenty of action if he plays.

Here's a look at rankings for Week 9, along with more on some of the latest injuries and lineup decisions.