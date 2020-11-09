Fantasy Football 2020: Players You Need to Target Before Trade Deadlines

0 of 8

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Although the NFL trade deadline has passed, fantasy football managers have a little more time to work out some deals within their leagues.

Whether your team holds a top spot in the standings or you need a late winning streak to make the playoffs, this is the time to engage with managers who are willing to sell potential late-season boomers.

For the most part, we'll focus on buy-low options since top players are difficult to pry away from managers.

Players coming off injured reserve, struggling with consistency or short on production in recent weeks could be had without giving up the core of your roster.

The list below highlights eight options. These players may fall on the trade block for good reason but offer great upside because of favorable upcoming matchups or a pathway to more targets and touches.

As a reminder, the default trade deadline is November 14 for Yahoo leagues and November 21 for ESPN leagues.