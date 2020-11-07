Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Rounding Up Latest Expert Advice on the Web

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Rounding Up Latest Expert Advice on the WebNovember 7, 2020
Through eight-plus weeks of NFL action, the 2020 fantasy football season has largely been an endurance test. Injuries, absences because of COVID-19 protocols and, more recently, bye weeks have seen few managers be able to roll with the starting lineups that they drafted.
Figuring out which players to claim, roster and start can be a challenge, even for the most experienced fantasy managers. Fortunately, the internet provides a wealth of helpful resources. Even experts can get things wrong—after all, it's the sport's unpredictability that makes the NFL so exciting—but they can help provide a guide and a good starting point.
As we head into the bulk of Week 9, let's take a look at what the web's fantasy experts have to say.
We'll examine the top-50 flex plays from FantasyPros's consensus Week 9 rankings—compiled from a list of 148 experts. We'll also dive into some start or sit choices based on the views from other experts around the web.
All rankings are based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring. The consensus top-50 list has been amended to exclude players who played Thursday night.
FantasyPros Consensus Week 9 Flex Rankings
1. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
2. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
3. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
4. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals
5. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
6. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
7. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
8. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
9. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
10. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
11. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
12. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
13. James Robinson, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
14. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
15. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears
16. Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals
17. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
18. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Football Team
19. Will Fuller V, WR, Houston Texans
20. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
21. Robby Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers
22. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
23. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
24. Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington Football Team
25. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
26. D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
27. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
28. David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans
29. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons
30. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
31. Chase Claypool, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
32. Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans
33. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
34. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears
35. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
36. Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
37. Marquise Brown, RB, Baltimore Ravens
38. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
39. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
40. Justin Jackson, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
41. D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions
42. Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Detroit Lions
43. Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
44. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
45. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens
46. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos
47. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
48. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins
49. Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans
50. Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Start 'Em: Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
It's looking like the Carolina Panthers are set to activate star running back Christian McCaffrey from injured reserve. According to Sports Illustrated's Roy Larking, the fantasy standout should go immediately into starting lineups:
"The Panthers are expected to activate McCaffrey from injured reserve at some point this week. It's encouraging that CMAC was able to get in a full practice on Wednesday. If activated from IR, McCaffrey is an obvious 'must start' against Kansas City. Though he may share snaps with Mike Davis who has started the last six games."
Davis' presence is a legitimate concern for McCaffrey managers, as he has been a quality starter in the Stanford product's absence. Carolina isn't likely to force McCaffrey into a sizeable workload as long as Davis is around.
However, McCaffrey is a tremendous offensive weapon, and the Panthers will be eager to utilize him. Don't anticipate the sort of stat line McCaffrey regularly produced last season, but do expect him to be a worthy start against the Kansas City Chiefs' 29th-ranked run defense.
Sit 'Em: Antonio Brown, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wide receiver Antonio Brown is expected to make his Tampa Bay Buccaneers debut Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. What should managers expect from Tom Brady's newest pass-catcher? According to The Athletic's Nando Di Fino, a fairly modest stat line.
"Lots of targets, but I think it'll be a couple games until he cracks 75 yards," Di Fino wrote.
While a handful of targets could make Brown a viable start in PPR leagues, it will take a few weeks before he explodes in Tampa's offense. Even if Chris Godwin is sidelined, Brady won't lack for alternative targets.
Godwin, though, could be in the lineup against New Orleans.
"I would anticipate him probably playing," coach Bruce Arians said, per ESPN's Jenna Laine.
In addition to being one of many talented Tampa targets, Brown will face a formidable, if not elite, pass defense. The Saints rank a respectable 17th against the pass and 18th in yards per reception allowed. A pushover defense it is not.
Start 'Em: Cole Beasley, WR, Buffalo Bills
While the Saints pass defense isn't a disaster, the Seattle Seahawks pass defense largely has been. Seattle ranks dead last in passing yards and 27th in yards per pass attempt allowed. This makes Buffalo Bills star wideout Stefon Diggs a must-start, but it also opens the door for some sleeper options.
According to NFL Media's Michael Florio, Cole Beasley is the sleeper to target over John Brown:
"Why Beasley over John Brown? Well, Seattle has allowed an average of 21.61 fantasy PPG to receivers lined up in the slot this season, which is where Beasley runs 86 percent of his routes. The Seahawks are allowing an average of 118.9 receiving yards per game to receivers lined up in the slot. Not only does that lead the league, but it is over 30 more per game than any other team is giving up currently."
This is clearly a tremendous matchup for Beasley. While consistency hasn't been his biggest strong suit—he's had three games with fewer than 50 yards—he's been fantastic in the right matchups. Against the New York Jets in Week 7, he had 11 catches and 112 yards. In Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams, he caught six for 100.
Don't be shocked if Beasley tops the 100-yard mark for the third time this season. Of course, given the matchup, it's probably not going to be a bad day for Brown, either.