Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Rounding Up Latest Expert Advice on the Web

0 of 4

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

Through eight-plus weeks of NFL action, the 2020 fantasy football season has largely been an endurance test. Injuries, absences because of COVID-19 protocols and, more recently, bye weeks have seen few managers be able to roll with the starting lineups that they drafted.

Figuring out which players to claim, roster and start can be a challenge, even for the most experienced fantasy managers. Fortunately, the internet provides a wealth of helpful resources. Even experts can get things wrong—after all, it's the sport's unpredictability that makes the NFL so exciting—but they can help provide a guide and a good starting point.

As we head into the bulk of Week 9, let's take a look at what the web's fantasy experts have to say.

We'll examine the top-50 flex plays from FantasyPros's consensus Week 9 rankings—compiled from a list of 148 experts. We'll also dive into some start or sit choices based on the views from other experts around the web.

All rankings are based on points-per-reception (PPR) scoring. The consensus top-50 list has been amended to exclude players who played Thursday night.