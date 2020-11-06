Alabama RB Trey Sanders in Stable Condition After Involvement in Car Crash

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

The University of Alabama announced that running back Trey Sanders is in stable condition after being involved in a car crash Friday morning.

Per AL.com's Mike Rodak, the university released a statement on the matter: "Trey Sanders was involved in a car accident this morning and is in stable condition after sustaining non-life threating injuries. We are in direct contact with his family and the physicians that are treating him as we continue to gather more information."

Sanders, who missed the entire 2019 season with a foot injury, has registered 134 yards with no touchdowns on 30 carries so far this season.

After starring at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, Sanders was rated as a 5-star prospect by 247Sports. The site also listed him as the No. 6 overall prospect and No. 1 overall running back in the 2019 recruiting class in its composite rankings.

Sanders was widely expected to have an instant role in the Alabama offense last season as a true freshman, but a foot injury kept him out for the year.

This season, Sanders is third on the team in rushing behind Heisman Trophy candidate Najee Harris and Brian Robinson Jr. Sanders saw his most extensive action to date in last week's win over Mississippi State, as he rushed for 80 yards on 12 carries.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Although Sanders has been more of a backup or a rotational piece early in his collegiate career at Alabama, it is anticipated that his role will continue to grow in the coming years.

Since Harris is a senior who will make the jump to the NFL next season, Sanders may be in line to take over as the starter at Alabama in 2021.

The No. 2 Crimson Tide are off this week, but they are scheduled to put their 6-0 record on the line next Saturday when they face the reigning national champion LSU Tigers on the road.