Michael Thomas, Christian McCaffrey Week 9 NFL Injury Statuses, Fantasy Impact

Keeping up with the NFL's ever-increasing injury report is a difficult task, so to make things easier for fantasy managers, we've rounded up the latest information about some of the league's biggest stars.

With teams done practicing for the week, we have a rough idea of who will be available to play and who is going to be sitting on the sidelines.

Here's a look at the most notable injuries leading up to Week 9 on Sunday:

Fantasy managers who built their rosters around Christian McCaffrey and Michael Thomas finally received good news heading into Week 9.

Both players are expected to be back in the lineup for the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints, respectively.

Thomas has missed the past six games because of an ankle injury. The three-time Pro Bowler was the first wide receiver selected in fantasy drafts with an ADP of 5.5, per FantasyPros. He was certainly worthy of going that high after setting an NFL record with 149 receptions last season and a league-leading 1,725 yards.

McCaffrey was the No. 1 overall pick by ADP in fantasy coming into this season. He had the third-most yards from scrimmage in NFL history last year (2,392), but a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 2 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has kept him out for six weeks.

The news isn't as rosy for many running backs and receivers this week. Fantasy managers will have to navigate their rosters without Adam Humphries, Kenny Golladay and Chris Carson. T.Y. Hilton seems like a long shot to play after not practicing this week with a groin injury.

Phillip Lindsay and Ezekiel Elliott might be worth keeping on the bench if you have quality depth at running back. Elliott seems like he is going to be limited even if he does play against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Even if Elliott suits up for the Cowboys, Football Outsiders ranks Pittsburgh's run defense as the second-best in the NFL by DVOA.

Atlanta's defense isn't known for slowing teams down, but its ability to stop the run has been impressive. That group ranks sixth in the NFL with 99.3 yards allowed per game on the ground. Lindsay is dealing with a foot injury, so that could limit his ability this weekend.

Keep a close eye on the waiver wire for potential starting running backs who might be available this week if you are in need of an emergency fill in.