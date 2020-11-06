Falcons Close Team Facility After Staff Member Tests Positive for COVID-19

Mark Tenally/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons announced Friday that they shut down their team facility after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19:

Additionally, the team noted it is in the NFL's intensive protocol and has begun contact tracing. Any planned meetings for Friday will be held virtually.

The 2-6 Falcons are scheduled to host the 3-4 Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET.

This season, the Falcons have placed multiple players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell and rookie defensive tackle Marlon Davidson.

Despite that, all of Atlanta's games have been played on time. That hasn't been the case for all teams, as the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots vs. Denver Broncos did not occur as planned because of positive COVID-19 tests.

The Falcons began the season 0-5, which led to the firing of head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff. Atlanta has played much better since Raheem Morris took over as interim head coach, though, going 2-1.

If the turnaround continues, it could be somewhat reminiscent of last season, when the Falcons started 1-7 only to go 6-2 down the stretch for a 7-9 finish.

Meanwhile, the Broncos have won three of their past four games after an 0-3 start this season, including Week 8's come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Denver trailed by as much as 21 points in that game, but quarterback Drew Lock threw three touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including the game-winner to K.J. Hamler as time expired.

Provided Sunday's game happens as scheduled, it will be huge for both teams in terms of remaining in the playoff hunt in their respective conferences.