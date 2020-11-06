Fantasy Football Week 9 Rankings: Projections to Love and Matchups to Exploit

0 of 4

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

For many fantasy managers, Week 9 of the 2020 NFL season got off to a rousing start. On Thursday night, Green Bay Packers wide receivers Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling shredded the undermanned San Francisco 49ers.

A strong performance from Adams (10 catches, 173 yards, 1 TD) didn't come as a surprise, as he's one of the best in the game and certainly one of the top wide receivers in fantasy.

"Yeah, I think that's fair to say," Adams told reporters when asked if he was the best. "I think that's not being conceited. That's just confident."

For Valdes-Scantling, it was a matter of the right matchup. The Packers wideout hasn't been particularly consistent, but on Thursday, he caught two passes for 53 yards and two touchdowns.

Here, we'll examine some of the top plays remaining for Week 9, along with some favorable matchups that could pay off the way Valdes-Scantling's did.

As a reminder, the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles are on bye this week. Rankings and picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.