Daily Fantasy Football Week 9: Top Picks, Lineup Advice for DraftKings, FanDuel

Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo

Allen has not experienced a terrific past three games, but he can rectify that against Seattle's defense on home soil.

The Buffalo quarterback failed to hit the 200-yard mark through the air in two of those three games, but he faces a Seahawks secondary that has allowed a league-high 2,511 passing yards this season.

Allen may be in a better position to succeed Sunday since the Seahawks have a decent rushing defense that conceded 3.9 yards per carry. If the Seahawks stifle Devin Singletary and Zack Moss in any capacity, Allen will be called on to throw more to Diggs, Cole Beasley and others.

If he takes advantage of Seattle's porous secondary and breaks a decent run or two, Allen could be one of the top quarterbacks in daily fantasy football contests.

Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota

Dalvin Cook produced three 130-yard performances in his past four starts.

Riding the hot hand at running back could be the ideal strategy at the position, especially with Cook going up against a Detroit Lions defense with a propensity to concede ground scores. The Lions are one of eight teams to allow double-digit rushing touchdowns.

A year ago, Cook found the end zone on three occasions in two matchups with the Lions. In Week 7 of 2019, he produced 142 rushing yards and a pair of scores. In fact, the Minnesota running back owns 10 rushing touchdowns against NFC North opposition since the start of the 2019 season.

If he pads that total and continues the high-yardage trend, Cook may be the top running back for the second week in a row.

Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

While pairing Allen and Diggs is a smart strategy, Keenan Allen could be an even better play based off his matchup and the amount of recent targets he received from Justin Herbert.

Allen was targeted 10 or more times on five occasions, and he reached the century mark in both games in which he had double-digit receptions.

The Las Vegas Raiders come into Week 9 allowing 7.2 yards per attempt in the air, and they have let up 11 touchdowns through the air. If Allen receives a high volume of attention from Herbert once again, he could add to Las Vegas' secondary troubles.

Even if he does not score, Allen should be a popular-enough target to rival some of the top wide receivers for the No. 1 fantasy position.

Noah Fant, TE, Denver

Fant and the Denver Broncos have to be salivating at their matchup with the Falcons.

The Broncos have a chance to bank off the momentum gained from Week 8's come-from-behind win over the Chargers by torching the Atlanta secondary. The Falcons are allowing the second-most passing yards and most aerial scores in the NFL and have conceded a league-high eight touchdowns to tight ends.

There have only been 11 incomplete passes thrown to tight ends against Atlanta, and it could overtake the Cincinnati Bengals for most yards allowed to players at that position if Fant thrives inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Fant was targeted on 16 occasions in the past two weeks, and he should be a constant member of the passing game as Drew Lock tries to take advantage of Atlanta's weakness across the middle.