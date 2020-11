Bleacher Report's AEW Staff Predictions for Full Gear 2020 Match Card

1 of 10

Chris Jericho vs. MJF

Q: If one of these stars had to turn babyface during this feud, who would you rather see make the turn? Why them?

Jericho, if only because MJF is such a great, natural heel that I have zero interest in watching him pull off the babyface act. We got glimpses of it during the Cody storyline, and while he proved he could be fiery in that role, he's just such a great bad guy that anything else pales in comparison.

Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose

Q: If you were in the position to book this bout, who would be leaving Full Gear as the champion? Why them?

If I could book it, there would damn sure be more emphasis on the women's division and more people who cared about it. But that is another issue for another time. Rose would win this and make history as the first two-time champion in AEW history because the company clearly does not care about advancing, evolving or even defining Shida's character as champion. It hopes she gets by just by holding the gold, which is both lazy and unrealistic in today's landscape.