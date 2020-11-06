Bleacher Report's AEW Staff Predictions for Full Gear 2020 Match Card

Bleacher Report's AEW Staff Predictions for Full Gear 2020 Match CardNovember 6, 2020
- Serena Deeb vs. Allysin Kay (NWA Women's Championship)
- Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver
- MJF vs. Chris Jericho
- Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara (The Elite Deletion)
- Adam Page vs. Kenny Omega
- FTR vs. The Young Bucks (AEW Tag Team Championships)
- Cody vs. Darby Allin (TNT Championship)
- Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose (AEW Women's Championship)
- Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston (AEW World Championship)
- Graham "GSM" Matthews (GM) (@WrestleRant)
- Donald Wood (DW) (@Donald_Wood)
- Jeff J (JJ) (@JeffJSays)
- Anthony Mango (AM) (@ToeKneeManGo)
- Jonathan Snowden (JS) (@JESnowden)
- Chris Mueller (CM) (@BR_Doctor)
- Erik Beaston (EB) (@ErikBeaston)
- Phil Lindsey (PL) (@PhilDL616)
- Kevin Berge (KB) (@KevinBerge)
All Elite Wrestling only holds pay-per-views four times a year, so when one does roll around, the company tries to stack the card with as many big matches as possible. Full Gear is no exception.
Here is a look at the lineup for Saturday's show:
Let's see how the Bleacher Report staff members think everything will go down. Here's our lineup of contributors:
Erik Beaston
Chris Jericho vs. MJF
Q: If one of these stars had to turn babyface during this feud, who would you rather see make the turn? Why them?
Jericho, if only because MJF is such a great, natural heel that I have zero interest in watching him pull off the babyface act. We got glimpses of it during the Cody storyline, and while he proved he could be fiery in that role, he's just such a great bad guy that anything else pales in comparison.
Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose
Q: If you were in the position to book this bout, who would be leaving Full Gear as the champion? Why them?
If I could book it, there would damn sure be more emphasis on the women's division and more people who cared about it. But that is another issue for another time. Rose would win this and make history as the first two-time champion in AEW history because the company clearly does not care about advancing, evolving or even defining Shida's character as champion. It hopes she gets by just by holding the gold, which is both lazy and unrealistic in today's landscape.
Kevin Berge
Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver
Q: Do you think purely comedic characters enhance or hurt pro wrestling?
There's nothing wrong with a good joke, just like there's nothing wrong with a good comedy in theaters. However, humor is highly subjective and can often be poorly delivered, especially in wrestling. WWE has a tendency to limit stars by forcing them into comedic roles.
AEW is still building and wants to have a variety of styles and tones for shows. A star like Cassidy has grown from comedy act to top talent without being held back by his initial role. Some wrestlers cannot go beyond comic relief, and they can thrive in that smaller spotlight. It's case by case.
Chris Jericho vs. MJF
Q: If one of these stars had to turn babyface during this feud, who would you rather see make the turn?
Jericho would need to be the one to turn face. MJF has done such a fantastic job as a heel, and he deserves to remain in that role. At some point, he may turn face, but that is far down the line. He has too many stories left to tell as the obnoxious villain.
The Demo God has been a big part of AEW for a while, and everyone recognizes him. He can play face or heel based on the situation, and fans will buy it. Especially if The Inner Circle turned against him, he would be perfectly suited to move into a good-guy role.
Jonathan Snowden
Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara
Q: On a scale from 1-10, where is your excitement level for this bout?
My enthusiasm for this bout is so low that it doesn't even register on the scale. Independently, I really like both acts. Sammy is an exciting wrestler, and Hardy has somehow survived his own wild imagination long enough to become an elder statesman. But together they just don't click.
Hangman Page vs. Kenny Omega
Q: Both of these men have shown some heel characteristics recently. If one of them had to turn into a definitive heel, who should it be and why?
It just doesn't feel possible to make Page a bona fide villain. Sure, his behavior is questionable—but Hangman's neuroses and perpetual crisis of confidence are so relatable that fans have gravitated toward him. Convincing them to turn against him seems like a wasted effort.
Jeff J
Hangman Page vs. Kenny Omega
Q: Both of these men have shown some heel characteristics recently. If one of them had to turn into a definitive heel, who should it be and why?
There's no other choice but Omega. The Cleaner was the hottest character on the planet a few years ago, and bringing him back in AEW is the smartest option. I miss the brazen, comical, ruthless version of Omega. Page has many more levels to reach, but The Cleaner is who we need as the next AEW champion.
FTR vs. Young Bucks
Q: This feud has been in the works for years. On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you for this match?
I would say 7. For me, the anticipation has cooled off a bit. I wish they built more between the teams while they both were in the same promotion, but nonetheless, it will be an awesome match. I hope the payoff exceeds the anticipation.
Donald Wood
Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston
Q: How would you grade Kingston's run in AEW thus far?
AEW was the first major wrestling company to give Kingston a chance on the mic, and it was gold from the first promo. Add in a classic brawling style, and Kingston has exceeded all possible expectations for a wrestler brought in to fight Cody in an open challenge match. A one-off appearance to a world title shot? Kingston's run in AEW has been booked nearly perfect.
Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver
Q: Do you think purely comedic characters enhance or hurt pro wrestling?
Pro wrestling is a circus. It has a lot of different acts that satisfy different audiences, and comedy works in many ways. While there is a fine line that has to be drawn about going overboard with the jokes or using comedy at the wrong time, wrestling is supposed to be fun.
Phil Lindsey
FTR vs. Young Bucks
Q: This feud has been in the works for years. On a scale of 1-10, how excited are you for this match?
Eight. I'm really excited for this match, but I'm not as pumped for it as I expected to be. This is a dream match, but it just seems like something was missing in the build to it. The stipulation and injury angle don't really help it, either. Regardless, this could be a classic, and AEW's tag team division continues to grow.
Cody vs. Darby Allin
Q: How well do you feel AEW has done building up the TNT title?
The build to Cody vs. Allin has been subdued, but it works because they have so much history together. Allin has been in a position pick up a big win over Cody for more than a year. The American Nightmare has been his biggest obstacle with AEW, and one would have to imagine the eventual win will mint Allin as a big star. Cody's most recent promo added even more tension to this showdown. He's one of the best in the industry at promoting a marquee match.
Anthony Mango
Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose
Q: If you were in the position to book this bout, who would be leaving Full Gear as the champion?
Shida, easily. Rose had her time as champion and doesn't have the momentum to be a better choice than sticking with Shida. Britt Baker should be the next in line, and it would make more sense for her to beat a babyface like Shida than to take down Rose.
Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara
Q: On a scale from 1-10, where is your excitement level for this bout?
Seven. Cinematic matches are frequently hokey, if not downright terrible. Hardy was lucky to not get more seriously injured in their previous fight, which has become a running theme with these two. The feud has gone on long enough that it's not as hot as it once was, and they may be risking their safety just to undo how bad the Broken Rules match was, only for it to be more something to laugh at than be wowed by. But there's still curiosity about what they may do, and they could certainly have a fun match.
Graham Matthews
Cody vs. Darby Allin
Q: How well do you feel AEW has done building up the TNT title?
We're only about six months in, but the TNT title has been presented pretty well in my opinion. It has yet to feel like a throwaway secondary championship, and between Cody's weekly open challenge and subsequent feud with Brodie Lee, it's been a recurring highlight on Dynamite since its inception. Yes, it's basically been the Cody Championship up to this point, but he's the perfect person to be holding it right now, and it's going to be even better once he inevitably turns heel.
Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston
Q: How would you grade Kingston's run in AEW thus far?
While I don't think Kingston is destined for the main event scene long term in AEW, he has been killing it with his recent work, specifically on the mic. His matches have been solid albeit unspectacular, but his promos have been on another level. Look no further than his face-off with Moxley from Wednesday's Dynamite. His stable hasn't done much of note, but I love the idea of him as a mouthpiece, and his feud with Moxley has exceeded expectations. All in all, Kingston's AEW run earns a solid B grade from me.
Chris Mueller
Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver
Q: Do you think purely comedic characters enhance or hurt pro wrestling?
They absolutely enhance pro wrestling. If you are watching any wrestling show and every segment is presented as serious, it is going to get boring. Comedy has been in wrestling for decades. Without it, this may as well be MMA with brighter costumes.
Chris Jericho vs. MJF
Q: If one of these stars had to turn babyface during this feud, who would you rather see make the turn?
The only option is Jericho. MJF is too good at being a heel, and he is on too much of a roll to risk messing it up by having him do something he may not be good at. MJF as a heel could be a world champion, while Jericho will have no trouble getting back into the role of a good guy.
Predictions
- Orange Cassidy (EB, KB, DW, PL, AM, GM, JJ, JS, CM) vs. John Silver
- Chris Jericho (JS) vs. MJF (EB, KB, DW, PL, AM, GM, JJ, CM)
- Hikaru Shida (KB, DW, PL, AM, GM, JJ) vs. Nyla Rose (EB, JS, CM)
- Matt Hardy (EB, KB, AM, GM, JJ) vs. Sammy Guevara (DW, PL, JS, CM)
- Hangman Page (EB) vs. Kenny Omega (EB, DW, PL, AM, GM, JJ, JS, CM)
- FTR (EB, JS) vs. Young Bucks (EB, DW, PL, AM, GM, JJ, CM)
- Cody (EB, PL, AM, GM) vs. Darby Allin (EB, DW, JJ, JS, CM)
- Jon Moxley (EB, KB, DW, PL, AM, GM, JJ, JS, CM) vs. Eddie Kingston
All respondents' predictions are represented by their initials next to their choices. Please note that these were submitted before Serena Deeb vs. Allysin Kay was announced for the show.