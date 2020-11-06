Bleacher Report's AEW Staff Predictions for Full Gear 2020 Match Card

2 of 10

Orange Cassidy vs. John Silver

Q: Do you think purely comedic characters enhance or hurt pro wrestling?

There's nothing wrong with a good joke, just like there's nothing wrong with a good comedy in theaters. However, humor is highly subjective and can often be poorly delivered, especially in wrestling. WWE has a tendency to limit stars by forcing them into comedic roles.

AEW is still building and wants to have a variety of styles and tones for shows. A star like Cassidy has grown from comedy act to top talent without being held back by his initial role. Some wrestlers cannot go beyond comic relief, and they can thrive in that smaller spotlight. It's case by case.

Chris Jericho vs. MJF

Q: If one of these stars had to turn babyface during this feud, who would you rather see make the turn?

Jericho would need to be the one to turn face. MJF has done such a fantastic job as a heel, and he deserves to remain in that role. At some point, he may turn face, but that is far down the line. He has too many stories left to tell as the obnoxious villain.

The Demo God has been a big part of AEW for a while, and everyone recognizes him. He can play face or heel based on the situation, and fans will buy it. Especially if The Inner Circle turned against him, he would be perfectly suited to move into a good-guy role.