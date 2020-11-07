Ranking the Top 32 Players Eligible for the 2021 NFL DraftNovember 7, 2020
Ranking the Top 32 Players Eligible for the 2021 NFL Draft
At the midway point of the 2020 season, it's fair for some fanbases to have one eye on the season and one on the 2021 NFL draft. After all, the New York Jets appear to have been looking forward to the draft since training camp.
The draft will bring about challenges that evaluators and teams haven't had to deal with. Between players opting out and schedules constantly changing, scouting departments and teams will need to rely on film from the previous season more than usual.
That is the case for some of the players on this list. The big board was decided by which player would most benefit a franchise via a combination of proven production, athletic upside and positional value. It's unclear how teams will view players who opted out of this season, so that didn't preclude them from the list; but if two prospects are equal, it stands to reason teams would rather have the player who didn't sit out.
Here are the top 32 talents available and a few teams that would be ideal fits for each prospect based on potential need, draft order and scheme.
Nos. 32-26: Wilson, Ford, Roche, Tufele, Owusu-Koramoah, Horn, Smith
32. Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State
Wilson could have declared for the 2020 draft and would have pushed to be a first-round pick. At 6'5", 305 pounds with five sacks, 8.5 tackles for loss and four passes defended in nine games as a junior, he was the kind of disruptive force on the interior whom teams notice. A slow start to this season could have his stock falling. Through six games, he has just one sack and two tackles for loss. He's seeing more attention from offensive lines but needs to show he can dominate anyway if he wants to regain some of the momentum he has lost.
Best Fits: Cowboys, Chiefs, Jaguars
31. Paris Ford, S, Pitt
Ford is a hard-hitting safety who can play the run as a box defender but also showcases ball skills when challenged. He opted out of the rest of the season but leads the team in tackles with 45 and interceptions with three. Ford led the team in tackles and interceptions last season with 90 and another three. He's done enough to prove he can play a Jamal Adams-esque role for a team.
Best Fits: 49ers, Ravens, Falcons
30. Quincy Roche, Edge, Miami
Roche was ultra-productive in three seasons at Temple, racking up 26 sacks. After moving to the tougher competition in the ACC, he hasn't been as dominant, amassing 2.5 sacks in six games. He's made splash plays against the run (9.5 tackles for loss), but at his size (6'3", 245 lbs), evaluators will want to know if he can be a consistent presence in the running game.
Best Fits: Buccaneers, Titans, Cardinals
29. Jay Tufele, DT, USC
How are teams going to approach players who didn't play a snap in 2020? It's one of the most interesting questions surrounding the 2021 draft, and Tufele will be one of the case studies. The 6'3", 305-pounder can line up as a 3-technique or on the center and offers some pass rush to go with his run-stuffing abilities. He had 6.5 sacks in two seasons and would have benefitted if he could've showed more upside as a pass-rusher. Still, defensive tackles with his profile have traditionally been first-rounders.
Best Fits: Bears, Patriots, Lions
28. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
Defensive versatility is all the rage, and few prospects this year embody that quite like Owusu-Koramoah. In 2019, he played in the slot, in the box and even on the defensive line while compiling 13.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, four passes defended and two forced fumbles. This season, he has continued to put a little bit of everything on tape. It's hard to imagine 32 picks going by without one of them being a defender with this kind of skill set.
Best Fits: Browns, Saints, Patriots
27. Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
The son of four-time Pro Bowler Joe Horn, Horn has been stellar this season. According to Pro Football Focus, the 6'1", 205-pounder has held opposing quarterbacks to a 24 percent completion rate. He has the build NFL teams covet, so the only question is how he'll test athletically.
Best Fits: Packers, Saints, 49ers
26. Trey Smith, LG, Tennessee
Teams will do their homework when it comes to Smith's medicals. He missed time in 2018 because of blood clots before coming back as a dominant guard prospect. At 6'6", 330 pounds, Smith plays with physicality. He previously lined up at tackle and was ranked ahead of 2019 first-round picks Austin Jackson and Andrew Thomas coming out of high school. A team might even bump him out to right tackle, which would increase his value. For now, he's a plug-and-play guard.
Best Fits: Chiefs, Bears, Seahawks
Nos. 25-21: Barmore, Humphrey, Paye, Basham, Etienne
25. Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
Alabama has generated plenty of NFL-caliber defensive linemen, and Barmore (6'5", 310 pounds) is the latest. The question entering the season was how he would handle an expanded role as a redshirt sophomore. So far, he's showcased the disruptive upside that makes him an attractive prospect. After missing the opener with a knee injury, he has registered three quarterback hurries, three passes defended, one forced fumble and two sacks. He could climb higher with a strong finish to the season.
Best Fits: Patriots, Lions, Steelers
24. Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma
Cesar Ruiz was the 24th selection in the 2019 draft, showing how highly teams covet interior offensive linemen. Having a center who can identify blitzes, adjust protections and hold his own in pass protection is as important as ever. Humphrey checks all those boxes. He's been starting in Lincoln Riley's system for three years and has played a vital role in one of the college football's most explosive offenses.
Best Fits: 49ers, Chargers, Dolphins
23. Kwity Paye, Edge, Michigan
Paye topped the list as the best athlete for Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. The edge-defender ran a 4.57-second 40-yard dash and a 6.37 three-cone drill (second-best on the team) and recorded a 34-inch vertical.
The only thing left for Paye to prove is whether he can translate all that explosive power into production. After a 6.5-sack junior campaign, he kicked off his senior campaign with the best performance of any 2021 prospect by PFF's standards. He had two sacks and a quarterback hurry while showcasing good hand usage and a more technical pass rush. More performances like that will continue to raise his stock.
Best Fits: Ravens, Browns, Raiders
22. Carlos Basham Jr., Edge, Wake Forest
Basham was No. 2 on Feldman's list for a 4.21-second short shuttle, benches of more than 400 pounds, squats of more than 700 and a 36-inch-plus vertical. Basically, he's going to crush the combine. In 2019, he was first-team All-ACC with 11 sacks and 18 tackles for loss. This season, he has recorded a sack in each of his first five games.
Best Fits: Colts, Ravens, Titans
21. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
It's rare that a running back is worth a first-round selection anymore. But transcendent ones who can play major roles in the passing game and create yards for themselves are still worthwhile investments. Etienne fits that profile. His performance against Boston College last Saturday is a perfect example of what he's capable of. Without Trevor Lawrence, he racked up 224 total yards and two touchdowns with 140 of those yards coming on seven catches.
Best Fits: Dolphins, Jets, Steelers
Nos. 20-16: Moses, Wade, Freiermuth, Leatherwood, Davis
20. Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama
An exceptional athlete with speed to play sideline to sideline, Moses led Alabama in tackles in 2018 before missing 2019 with a knee injury. He has shown no ill effects in his return, again leading in stops and adding an interception and a sack to demonstrate disruptive ability. It would be good for Moses to put more pass coverage success on tape before the season is over. The interception is the only time he has a pass defended on his stat sheet this season, and he had just one pass defended in 2018.
Best Fits: Bills, Browns, Broncos
19. Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State
Wade is sure to be at the center of the cornerback debate. His role in a talented secondary has been primarily in the slot, but he's moved to the outside in 2020. He played well at times in his showdown with Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson, but he also gave up two touchdowns to the talented wideout. His stock could be volatile depending on his play on the biggest stages of the season.
Best Fits: Panthers, Broncos, 49ers
18. Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
In preparing for Ohio State's matchup with Penn State, Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day called tight end Pat Freiermuth "a matchup issue on first, second and third down," per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. That sums up the 6'5", 258-pounder. His blocking means he can be an in-line tight end, and his precise route running, hands and athleticism make him a problem. He's a proven asset in the red zone with 16 touchdowns in his career. Freiermuth will battle Florida's Kyle Pitts to be the first tight end selected.
Best Fits: Patriots, Bills, Chargers
17. Alex Leatherwood, LT, Alabama
Leatherwood is one of those prospects who offers a high ceiling and high floor. At best, he can become a franchise left tackle. He has the build at 6'6", 312 pounds to do so, but he still has work to do. He needs to show he has the lateral quickness to stay in front of the elite edge-rushers he will face at the next level. But even if he doesn't fit that bill, he has the potential to be an All-Pro guard, the positions he played as a sophomore.
Best Fits: Bengals, Bills, Bears
16. Wyatt Davis, RG, Ohio State
Davis isn't quite Quenton Nelson, but he is the best guard in this class and still has room to climb up boards. He was PFF's top-rated Power Five guard last season, as he allowed just 15 hurries on 459 pass-blocking snaps and recorded the fourth-highest run-blocking grade at his position. He plays with a mean streak and has the athleticism to succeed in both zone and gap schemes. The only thing holding him back from being ranked higher is there is little to no chance he will move to tackle, where he would be more valuable because of his frame (6'4", 315 lbs).
Best Fits: Bengals, Bears, Vikings
Nos. 15-11: Bateman, Moore, Cosmi, Waddle, Smith
15. Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
There will be much debate about how to rank the receivers after consensus No. 1 prospect Ja'Marr Chase. Much like the stacked 2020 class, the 2021 crop is going to show a lot about what teams value.
Bateman has the size (6'2", 210 pounds) and ability to use it to win at the catch point. He averaged 20.3 yards per catch and racked up 11 touchdowns in 2019. Teams are going to like his ability to make contested catches in the red zone even if he doesn't have blazing speed.
Best Fits: Saints, Patriots, Lions
14. Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
Moore is a tricky evaluation. His freshman production was through the roof (114 catches, 1,258 yards and 12 touchdowns). He has incredible strength and speed for his size (5'9", 180 lbs), as Feldman noted he squated 600 pounds and posted minimums of 21 mph in practice. But injuries and that size will be big question marks.
There's no doubt he's explosive when healthy, but he played only four games in 2019 because of a hamstring injury and has yet to make an appearance this season. He earned this ranking because his yards-after-catch ability is too enticing. However, he needs to get on the field to show he can stay healthy.
Best Fits: Colts, Dolphins, Lions
13. Samuel Cosmi, LT, Texas
The top offensive tackle spot in this draft is also likely already wrapped up by Oregon's Penei Sewell. For now, Cosmi takes the No. 2 honor on this list. At 6'7" and 309 pounds, he has all the length teams want in a left tackle with good feet to match.
He gets overpowered at times, so he'll need to work on playing with leverage and anchoring against power rushers, but he gave up only four sacks on 1,162 pass-blocking snaps before his last season at Texas, per PFF.
Best Fits: Bengals, Giants, Panthers
12. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
The 2019 Alabama Crimson Tide receiving corps was unfair. Both Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy were top-15 picks. This year, it is Waddle and DeVonta Smith's turn. Waddle was Alabama's best big-play threat before an ankle injury ended his season. He was averaging 22.3 yards per catch. His size (5'10", 182 lbs) isn't elite, but his athleticism and ability to create after the catch certainly are.
With Jeudy, Ruggs and Smith playing large roles last year, Waddle showed his ability to find success in the middle of the field and on short routes. This season, he showed enough as a featured receiver to be a first-round pick.
Best Fits: Eagles, Washington, Giants
11. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
The final piece of the fearsome foursome, Smith has been the most consistent producer of all. He leads Alabama in catches, yards and touchdowns this season and was second in catches in 2019 and first in yards and touchdowns.
Smith also runs great routes and possesses great hands. The only question is his size. At 6'1", 175 pounds, he needs to add weight to survive the physicality of NFL corners. With a clean bill of health and a ton of production, Smith edged his teammate on this board.
Best Fits: Eagles, Washington, Giants
Nos. 10-6: Pitts, Farley, Surtain, Rousseau, Lance
10. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
It isn't very often that a tight end lands on ESPN's Heisman Trophy watch list, but that's exactly what happened after Pitts' start to the season. That hype has faded, but it speaks to the special talent Pitts has.
He's far from a traditional tight end. The Gators put the 6'6", 246-pound junior all over the field, but the end result is always the same. He is PFF's highest-graded player against single coverage, as he is too fast for linebackers and too big for corners and safeties. He may not be the blocker Pat Freiermuth is, but his upside as a receiver is too great to ignore.
Best Fits: Patriots, Jaguars, Texans
9. Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
Elite cornerbacks are always in high demand come draft time, and Farley figures to be near the top of a lot of teams' wish lists. He checks all the boxes, combining physical traits with proven production. At 6'2" and 207 pounds, he has the size to play against big receivers and the speed to stick with burners. According to Feldman, he hit over 24 mph against Notre Dame last season.
He also recorded 12 passes defended and four interceptions. He opted out this season, but he didn't need to prove he belongs among the top corners in this draft.
Best Fits: Cowboys, Eagles, Chargers
8. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
There are a lot of reasons to believe Surtain—the son of three-time Pro Bowler Patrick Surtain—will be the next great Alabama cornerback. Much like Farley, he brings prototypical size to the table at 6'2", 202 pounds.
Surtain is as well-rounded as they come and could play well in a heavy zone or man scheme. He scored the first pick-six of his career against Mississippi State last Saturday on a play that showed his ability to go get the ball. He has also started for Nick Saban's defense since he was a freshman.
Best Fits: Cowboys, Eagles, Chargers
7. Gregory Rousseau, Edge, Miami
If Rousseau had not opted out of the season, it would have been hazardous for ACC quarterbacks to have to face a pass rush featuring him and Quincy Roche.
There's only one season to evaluate for the 2019 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, but that year was highly productive even if Rousseau is far from a finished product. He racked up 15.5 sacks, 19.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. At 6'7", 265 pounds, he has the length and build to be a difference-maker in the NFL. The small sample size will be a concern, but all the tools are there.
Best Fits: Falcons, Cowboys, Giants
6. Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State
Lance is going to be a lightning rod for discussion the closer the draft gets because if there's a question mark, he has it. He hails for an FCS school and played only one game this season, and it's fair to question if his running style will make him an injury liability. Yet he is a top-10 talent on this list because of his tools.
He's an explosive runner, and the NFL is becoming more open to allowing quarterbacks to be running threats. He has a big arm and appears able to make all the throws, yet he had the restraint to throw zero interceptions in his lone full season. He amassed 28 touchdowns through the air to go with 14 more on the ground in 2019.
Best Fits: Vikings, Washington, Falcons
5. Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
Some would say 6'3", 245-pound inside linebacker Micah Parsons shouldn't be ranked this high based on positional value alone. There aren't a lot of inside linebackers who are picked in the top 10 of a draft these days. But how many of the eight teams would say they were happy about having passed on Luke Keuchly in the 2012 draft?
The answer is probably one. The Indianapolis Colts selected Andrew Luck with the first pick. Linebacker might not be the most valuable position on the field, but having a five-time All-Pro who is capable of covering tight ends, slot receivers and running backs while also playing the run would change most teams' defenses.
That's Parsons' ceiling.
He is big for his position, but it doesn't take away from his athleticism. According to Feldman, Parsons runs a 4.43-second 40-yard dash and logged a 4.24 pro agility drill, meaning he doesn't just have straight-line speed but also the change-of-direction skills he'll need to succeed in the NFL.
Parsons opted out of the season but had already put everything he needed to on film. He racked up 109 tackles, five sacks, four forced fumbles and five passes defended in 2019.
He'll be a foundational piece of a defense.
Best Fits: Dolphins, Lions, Panthers
4. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
The 2019 LSU Tigers had the most prolific offense in college football history. Joe Burrow, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Justin Jefferson were all picked in the first round, but Ja'Marr Chase may have been the best weapon of all.
Chase's video game numbers (84 catches, 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns) are even more impressive when you consider he played against CJ Henderson, A.J. Terrell, Noah Igbinoghene, Trevon Diggs and Patrick Surtain II. That's three 2019 first-rounders and a second-rounder and a presumptive first-rounder. Throw in the fact that he was only a 19-year-old sophomore, and there hasn't been a prospect with the same production as Chase.
It's important to understand how and where a prospect wins on the field. With Chase, it's easy: He wins all over. He ranked seventh in yards after the catch but also first in deep yards and deep touchdowns.
The 2020 class was hyped for its receivers, but Chase would have had a strong case to be the first one selected. There is no obvious competition to take his spot. A lucky team in the top five is going to have the opportunity to pair Chase with a young quarterback, and he will be a game-changer for that franchise.
Best Fits: Giants, Dolphins, Bengals
3. Penei Sewell, LT, Oregon
Six offensive tackles were picked in the first round in 2019. A 19-year-old Penei Sewell was still PFF's highest-graded offensive lineman. That just about sums up the case for Sewell.
He has everything an evaluator looks for in a tackle. At 6'6", 325 pounds, he already has an NFL-ready body. He showcases his athleticism and strong technique in pass protection and a nasty disposition in the running game. Looking at early scouting reports based on his 2019 season evaluators have a hard time pinpointing any weaknesses in his game.
"Derrick Brown—the seventh overall pick in this year's draft—did beat him a couple of times," NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said about areas Sewell needs to improve. That's the equivalent of saying Quenton Nelson got beat by Aaron Donald on a few plays.
Sewell is everything you want in a top pick. He has the proven production that says he has a high ceiling, while his age and relative inexperience point to a player who still has room to grow.
That's great news for the team that will bolster its line with a cornerstone next season.
Best Fits: Giants, Dolphins, Chargers
2. Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
Trevor Lawrence has been the consensus No. 1 pick in this class for so long that it would take a lot to give Justin Fields the nod. That doesn't seem to be stopping the Ohio State quarterback from trying, though.
Running Ryan Day's explosive offense, Fields has played near flawlessly, completing 48 of 55 passes for 594 yards and six touchdowns with zero interceptions in comfortable wins over Nebraska and Penn State.
He isn't just throwing swing passes and screens, either. According to PFF, 79 percent of Fields' yards have come before the ball was caught. It's the highest percentage in the country and shows he is making throws downfield.
Fields is 6'3", 228 pounds with the ability to make plays with his feet too. He's not only a gifted runner (800 yards on 200 career carries) but also extends plays as a passer as well.
Given the talent disparity between Ohio State and its Big Ten competition, it isn't often that Fields is throwing into tight windows, but he's shown he can do it. He keeps mistakes to a minimum (three career interceptions) and does everything you'd want.
Whatever team just misses out on Trevor Lawrence will still have a quarterback to get excited about in Fields.
Best Fits: Jaguars, Jets, Falcons
1. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
Trevor Lawrence has been the front-runner to be the first player picked since his dominant run as a true freshman at Clemson. Once he took the job from Kelly Bryant and showcased his poise, accuracy and arm strength on the way to a national championship, it's been his distinction to lose.
He hasn't done anything to have that taken away from him. Starting for one of the most high-profile programs in the nation will lead to some nitpicks. He started 2019 with three games in which he threw five interceptions, but he silenced critics with 31 touchdowns and three interceptions the rest of the season and another appearance in the national championship game.
Lawrence's production is matched by his physical traits and intangibles. He is 6'6", 220 pounds with room to fill out as he matures. His arm strength is apparent, as he can make every throw on the field. He has led his team to wins against some of the best teams in college football, including Alabama and Ohio State.
Lawrence missed Clemson's game against Boston College and will miss the Tigers' next game against Notre Dame after he tested positive for COVID-19. The offense sputtered in the first half before rallying against the Eagles, showing how important Lawrence is.
An NFL team will soon come to rely on him that much as well. He's a game-changer who will give a franchise a ton of optimism.
Best Fits: Jets, Jaguars, Falcons