Ranking the Top 32 Players Eligible for the 2021 NFL Draft

10. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

It isn't very often that a tight end lands on ESPN's Heisman Trophy watch list, but that's exactly what happened after Pitts' start to the season. That hype has faded, but it speaks to the special talent Pitts has.

He's far from a traditional tight end. The Gators put the 6'6", 246-pound junior all over the field, but the end result is always the same. He is PFF's highest-graded player against single coverage, as he is too fast for linebackers and too big for corners and safeties. He may not be the blocker Pat Freiermuth is, but his upside as a receiver is too great to ignore.

Best Fits: Patriots, Jaguars, Texans

9. Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

Elite cornerbacks are always in high demand come draft time, and Farley figures to be near the top of a lot of teams' wish lists. He checks all the boxes, combining physical traits with proven production. At 6'2" and 207 pounds, he has the size to play against big receivers and the speed to stick with burners. According to Feldman, he hit over 24 mph against Notre Dame last season.

He also recorded 12 passes defended and four interceptions. He opted out this season, but he didn't need to prove he belongs among the top corners in this draft.

Best Fits: Cowboys, Eagles, Chargers

8. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

There are a lot of reasons to believe Surtain—the son of three-time Pro Bowler Patrick Surtain—will be the next great Alabama cornerback. Much like Farley, he brings prototypical size to the table at 6'2", 202 pounds.

Surtain is as well-rounded as they come and could play well in a heavy zone or man scheme. He scored the first pick-six of his career against Mississippi State last Saturday on a play that showed his ability to go get the ball. He has also started for Nick Saban's defense since he was a freshman.

Best Fits: Cowboys, Eagles, Chargers

7. Gregory Rousseau, Edge, Miami

If Rousseau had not opted out of the season, it would have been hazardous for ACC quarterbacks to have to face a pass rush featuring him and Quincy Roche.

There's only one season to evaluate for the 2019 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, but that year was highly productive even if Rousseau is far from a finished product. He racked up 15.5 sacks, 19.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles. At 6'7", 265 pounds, he has the length and build to be a difference-maker in the NFL. The small sample size will be a concern, but all the tools are there.

Best Fits: Falcons, Cowboys, Giants

6. Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

Lance is going to be a lightning rod for discussion the closer the draft gets because if there's a question mark, he has it. He hails for an FCS school and played only one game this season, and it's fair to question if his running style will make him an injury liability. Yet he is a top-10 talent on this list because of his tools.

He's an explosive runner, and the NFL is becoming more open to allowing quarterbacks to be running threats. He has a big arm and appears able to make all the throws, yet he had the restraint to throw zero interceptions in his lone full season. He amassed 28 touchdowns through the air to go with 14 more on the ground in 2019.

Best Fits: Vikings, Washington, Falcons