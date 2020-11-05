Week 9 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Play or Bench Tips for Fantasy Football Managers

1 of 3

John Munson/Associated Press

Those who were skeptical of Allen's hot start probably feel like they were on to something.

He was an MVP candidate through four games, totaling 12 touchdown passes (plus three rushing scores) and only a single interception. But he hasn't looked close to the same player since. In his last four outings, he has four passing touchdowns, four interceptions and one rushing score. The only time he topped 270 passing yards or completed more than 64 percent of his passes were when he played the lowly New York Jets, and he didn't score a touchdown against them.

But don't bail on Allen now. Not when he's about to get the juiciest matchup a quarterback—especially a mobile one—can have.

"Cam Newton, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Kyler Murray all had at least 10 Fantasy points with their legs, which should help Allen's floor since he has four rushing touchdowns on the season," CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg wrote. "And the Seahawks allow the second-most passing yards on the year. This should be a solid bounce-back week for Allen at home."

Seattle has allowed a league-worst 26.7 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, per Yahoo. Atlanta is the only other team surrendering more than 23.5.