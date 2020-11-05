Study: NFL to Absorb $2.7 Billion Deficit Because of Reduced Fan Attendance

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

While it was already known the NFL was going to see reduced profits in 2020 because of limited tickets sales as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, there's now a rough estimate of just how significant the financial losses could be.

Per a study conducted by Team Marketing Report (h/t The Athletic's Bill Shea), the NFL is looking at a potential $2.7 billion deficit by not having full fan attendance in stadiums this season.

Using the ticket sale price for all 32 teams coming into this season, the Fan Cost Index study estimated the cost to attend a single game is $553.

That figure includes "four adult non-premium tickets, single-car parking, two draft beers, four soft drinks, four hot dogs and two adult-sized adjustable hats."

Shea cited the Las Vegas Raiders as the "easiest" example of how the FCI projected number was determined:

"It's 59 percent higher than last year, when the club was still playing in Oakland, because of a nearly 75 percent surge in the average ticket price at the new stadium—not an uncommon practice when a team gets a new venue. That said, the Raiders opted this season to not have any fans at games until the health crisis has lifted and officials permit full attendance at the $2 billion stadium."

The Raiders had the highest estimated average FCI at $783.36. No other team in the NFL had an average higher than $667.22 (San Francisco 49ers).

The Washington Football Team is estimated to lose the most money this season by not having full attendance at FedEx Field ($124.1 million).

Per Statista, the league's 32 teams earned 15.02 percent of their total revenue from gate receipts in 2019.

The NBA and NHL finished their seasons in isolated locations without fans in the stands. The WNBA held a reduced regular season and playoffs at IMG Academy in Florida. Major League Baseball didn't allow fans in the stands until the National League Championship Series and World Series.

The NFL is allowing teams to work with local health officials in their cities to determine fan attendance capacity for games. There are currently 17 teams that allow reduced percentage capacity.