NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Mike Hoffman, Patrik Laine Trade and More

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

One of the best players still on the free-agent market is forward Mike Hoffman, who has been a consistent scorer throughout his NHL career. Over the past six seasons, he's had at least 22 goals and 56 points each year, including the past two with the Florida Panthers.

Although Hoffman has yet to sign with a team, there's been plenty of reported interest in the 30-year-old. The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported at the end of October that numerous teams have been in contact with Hoffman's representatives.

"Teams have continued to call about Hoffman," LeBrun wrote. "Try a dozen or so, five or six seriously, another six or seven more on the periphery. They've all checked in with Hoffman's camp, led by agent Rob Hooper of Octagon, but the offers so far have been bargain city."

LeBrun reported that those proposals have been one-year deals worth around $3.5 million-4.5 million, and he thinks those offers will continue to be on the table as the next season approaches.

While it's not known which teams have shown interest in Hoffman, NBC Sports' Jordan Hall reported that the Philadelphia Flyers are not among them. Hoffman should provide whichever team he joins with an offensive boost thanks to his goal-scoring prowess.