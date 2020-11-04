Trent Taylor, Richie James' Updated Fantasy Outlook Ahead of Packers vs. 49ers

Steven Senne/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers are likely to rely heavily on Trent Taylor and Richie James at wideout when they face off against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football.

Early Wednesday evening, the club announced starting receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk have been officially downgraded to out and placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list along with tackle Trent Williams.

Samuel was already considered out Thursday with a hamstring injury.

According to FantasyPros, both James and Taylor are available in more than 99 percent of Yahoo and ESPN fantasy leagues. Managers should be wary of adding either player unless they've exhausted all other options as the Niners prepare to start backup Nick Mullens at quarterback. With James listed as questionable because of an ankle injury—he was limited in practice this week—Taylor appears to be the more sturdy option between the two.

A fifth-round pick in 2017, Taylor has played 37 games since joining the Niners, including eight appearances this season. The 26-year-old has tallied nine catches on 16 targets for 77 yards and no scores. According to Pro Football Reference, Taylor has been on the field for just 30 percent of San Francisco's offensive snaps.

James has appeared in 32 games for the 49ers since they drafted him in seventh round of the 2018 draft but has seen only three games in 2020. He's yet to record any targets while mostly factoring as a return specialist. Pro Football Reference tracked James on the field for just 6 percent of the Niners' offensive snaps this season.

San Francisco could also look to promote Kevin White, River Cracraft or Chris Finke from the practice squad ahead of Thursday's kickoff. White showed promise early in his career with the Chicago Bears but has done little to merit any fantasy consideration since 2016.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

In any case, managers will want to look for alternatives at wideout if relying on Niners players.

ESPN fantasy analyst Matthew Berry predicts the San Francisco offense will focus mostly on their run game against a middling Green Bay defense allowing 119 yards per game on the ground.