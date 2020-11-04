    Ravens' Lamar Jackson on Marquise Brown's Tweet: 'I Want to Get Him the Ball'

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent INovember 4, 2020

    Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) and wide receiver Marquise Brown (15) prior to an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    After Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown tweeted about wanting more touches, quarterback Lamar Jackson defended his teammate and said he shared the same feeling.

    "That's one of our key players to our offense," Jackson said Wednesday, according to ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "I want to get him the ball, the easiest way and fastest way we can. I have to do a better job of getting it to him."

    After Brown was targeted a career-low-tying two times—one of which he grabbed for a go-ahead three-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter—in a 28-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, the 2019 first-round pick took to social media to share his frustrations.

    "What's the point of having souljas when you never use them (Never!!)," he wrote, per Hensley, who noted the tweet was deleted after head coach John Harbaugh texted Brown.

    Harbaugh explained the situation Monday:

    "I promise you, we're trying to use all of our guys; he knows that. [He's] probably a little frustrated, but he's not a selfish guy. I don't believe he is for one second. If he was, he wouldn't play as hard as he did or be the good guy that he is around the building every single day. So, I have a lot of trust in him, and the fact that he took it down, I appreciated that."

    Brown has been reliable for the 5-2 Ravens, with a team-leading 27 catches and 379 yards, but he has been targeted only 44 times, which ranks 45th leaguewide. As a rookie, he posted 46 receptions, 584 yards and seven scores on 71 targets.

    "He's a big part of our offense. We need him," Jackson said. "So we got to be better at that, and we'll be fine."

