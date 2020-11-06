Finding Homes for Top Available Free Agents After the NFL Trade Deadline

1 of 5

Between the 2018 and 2020 seasons, Mohamed Sanu went from a solid starting wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons to a free agent who's looking for work.

Sanu had a rough transition from the Falcons to the New England Patriots, who acquired him before last year's trade deadline. Through the second half of the 2019 campaign, he battled an ankle injury, which required offseason surgery.

The Patriots, a wide-receiver-needy team, still released Sanu with their final cuts. He reunited with Kyle Shanahan, who served as the Falcons offensive coordinator during the 2016 term, but his stay in San Francisco only lasted three weeks. Deebo Samuel (foot) and Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring) overcame early-season injuries, which made the 31-year-old expendable in October.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions hosted Sanu for a tryout Monday, so teams believe the ninth-year wideout has something left to offer despite his lack of production in New England and San Francisco. Since the Falcons traded him, he's caught 27 passes for 216 yards and a touchdown in 11 contests.

If the Lions don't sign Sanu, the Washington Football Team should also take a look at him. At 2-5, they're in the hunt for an NFC East title with a win over the 3-4-1 division-leading Philadelphia Eagles.

Washington didn't make a move for a wide receiver before the trade deadline, but Sanu can possibly provide a boost to the unit opposite Terry McLaurin in the starting lineup.

Backup running back J.D. McKissic ranks second among Washington's pass-catchers in receptions (25), while tight end Logan Thomas trails only McLaurin in yards (208).

