Finding Homes for Top Available Free Agents After the NFL Trade Deadline
The NFL trade deadline passed with few moves as teams decided to be conservative during an irregular season with looming salary-cap uncertainties for 2021.
Yet, that doesn't mean front offices won't look to improve rosters. Midway through the campaign, a handful of notable names remain available in the free-agent pool. Most of them had contact with clubs interested in their services.
Typically, teams in the playoff hunt will give a big-profile player a shot to reinvent himself in new surroundings with a low-risk, high-reward signing. Of course, these veterans are out of work for a reason—injuries, aging and character concerns top the list.
We've identified the top five free agents based on recent production and interest from teams while finding ideal homes for them with roster fits and needs in mind.
WR Mohamed Sanu
Between the 2018 and 2020 seasons, Mohamed Sanu went from a solid starting wide receiver for the Atlanta Falcons to a free agent who's looking for work.
Sanu had a rough transition from the Falcons to the New England Patriots, who acquired him before last year's trade deadline. Through the second half of the 2019 campaign, he battled an ankle injury, which required offseason surgery.
The Patriots, a wide-receiver-needy team, still released Sanu with their final cuts. He reunited with Kyle Shanahan, who served as the Falcons offensive coordinator during the 2016 term, but his stay in San Francisco only lasted three weeks. Deebo Samuel (foot) and Brandon Aiyuk (hamstring) overcame early-season injuries, which made the 31-year-old expendable in October.
According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions hosted Sanu for a tryout Monday, so teams believe the ninth-year wideout has something left to offer despite his lack of production in New England and San Francisco. Since the Falcons traded him, he's caught 27 passes for 216 yards and a touchdown in 11 contests.
If the Lions don't sign Sanu, the Washington Football Team should also take a look at him. At 2-5, they're in the hunt for an NFC East title with a win over the 3-4-1 division-leading Philadelphia Eagles.
Washington didn't make a move for a wide receiver before the trade deadline, but Sanu can possibly provide a boost to the unit opposite Terry McLaurin in the starting lineup.
Backup running back J.D. McKissic ranks second among Washington's pass-catchers in receptions (25), while tight end Logan Thomas trails only McLaurin in yards (208).
Home: Washington Football Team
OT Cordy Glenn
Cordy Glenn hasn't worked out for a team since he visited the Philadelphia Eagles in September. Head coach Doug Pederson said the veteran tackle "did well" in his workout, though Jason Peters decided to move from right guard as a potential replacement for Brandon Brooks back to left tackle after Andre Dillard tore his biceps.
Through eight seasons, Glenn has started 95 out of 97 games, so any team that signs him will acquire an experienced starter who can handle a full-time position with the first unit.
Although the Dallas Cowboys have had an awful 2-6 start to the season, like the Washington Football Team, they're still alive for a playoff berth in an underwhelming NFC East division.
Assuming quarterback Andy Dalton returns from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Cowboys can make a run with their seventh-ranked offense if the front line provides solid protection.
Thus far, Tyron Smith and Brandon Knight have played most of the snaps at left tackle this season. They're on injured reserve with neck and knee injuries, respectively. Both underwent surgery, which will keep them out for the season.
In Weeks 7 and 8, Cameron Erving made starts at left tackle. He can play all five positions on the offensive line, though the Kansas City Chiefs saw him as a swing tackle last year. The Cowboys can shift him over to the right side and bench undrafted rookie Terence Steele, who's struggled in allowing seven sacks, per Pro Football Focus.
Glenn could patch up a critical position on the Cowboys offensive line and offers far more experience on the left side than Erving.
Home: Dallas Cowboys
Edge Clay Matthews
The Miami Dolphins have legitimate playoff hopes. They're 4-3 and in the mix for an AFC wild-card spot. The front office should take an aggressive approach to strengthen an area on an otherwise strong defense that's allowed the fewest points through eight weeks.
The Dolphins are 17th in quarterback pressures (64). Emmanuel Ogbah is the only player on the roster with more than 2.5 sacks; he leads the team with six. During the offseason, Miami signed Shaq Lawson, who's had a moderate effect on the pass rush, logging 10 quarterback hits, but a solid rotation on the edge could take this defensive unit to another level.
In 2019, Clay Matthews started 13 games for the Los Angeles Rams and recorded eight sacks. Days into the 2020 offseason, they released him and saved $3.75 million.
According to NFL Network's Michael Silver, the Seattle Seahawks showed interest in Matthews. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Denver Broncos had an eye on him, too. Through his agent, Ryan Williams, the 34-year-old refuted the portion of Schefter's report that suggested an unwillingness to play this season (h/t NFL Network's Mike Garafolo).
With Matthews still available, he can add a spark to the Dolphins pass rush through the second half of the season, which takes some pressure off an offense that may need time to jell with rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa under center. In his first start, the 22-year-old signal-caller threw for just 93 yards and a touchdown.
Home: Miami Dolphins
S Eric Reid
Between the 2018 and 2019 campaigns, Eric Reid had a full starting role with the Carolina Panthers, appearing in 29 games. He logged 201 tackles, 10 for loss, five sacks, 11 pass breakups and an interception during that period.
In October, when the Washington Football Team offered Reid a spot on the practice squad, the 28-year-old declined with the idea that he could contribute right away (h/t Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post):
"Ron Rivera said he offered Eric Reid a PS spot 'so that he could come in and get his legs under him ... I wanted him to build his way into it. Eric felt he kept himself in great shape and was ready for action.' ... Ron said he wanted to give Jeremy Reaves an opportunity too," Jhabvala tweeted.
If Reid wants to jump into live action, he could play significant snaps in the Arizona Cardinals secondary. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has been reluctant to increase rookie first-rounder Isaiah Simmons' workload despite his ability to line up all over the field. The Clemson product has played 16 percent of the defensive snaps.
As a starter in four out of six contests, safety Deionte Thompson has provided little impact, logging 24 tackles and two pass breakups. Reid's downhill playing style and ability to seek out and take down ball-carriers can bolster the Cardinals' 25th-ranked run defense.
Home: Arizona Cardinals
S Earl Thomas
In August, Earl Thomas had a scuffle with his then-Baltimore Ravens teammate Chuck Clark, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. That incident led to his release for conduct detrimental to the team.
Thomas' playmaking ability isn't in question. He's logged at least two interceptions each campaign since 2015 with 30 in total through 10 seasons. However, his unceremonious departure from Seattle, which came after an acrimonious contract dispute, and the in-house fight with Clark have likely made teams leery about adding him to the locker room.
According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, the Houston Texans canceled Thomas' workout in September, and without an official tryout, the team chose not to sign him.
The Las Vegas Raiders rolled the dice on mercurial players such as Antonio Brown, Vontaze Burfict and Richie Incognito. Thomas fits into that category, but he potentially fills a void in the secondary.
The Raiders are tied with the Texans and Green Bay Packers for the fewest takeaways (four). They're also tied for the third-fewest interceptions (three).
With the 25th-ranked scoring defense and only seven sacks, the Silver and Black need someone who can disrupt the opponent's drives with forced turnovers. This season, safety Erik Harris hasn't proved himself as a defender who can produce impact plays when the defense struggles to get off the field.
Thomas carries some risk, but if the Raiders want to make a strong playoff push, they'll need another aggressive playmaker on defense. They're 4-3 (second in the AFC West) with only three opponents currently at or above .500 on their remaining schedule. Alongside budding safety Johnathan Abram, the seven-time Pro Bowler could significantly elevate Vegas' secondary.
Home: Las Vegas Raiders