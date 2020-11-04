    Bucs' Will Gholston Placed on COVID-19 List; Contracted Virus During Offseason

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent INovember 4, 2020
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    NFL logo on the field at the Bank of American Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
    Nell Redmond/Associated Press

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive lineman Will Gholston was added to the league's COVID-19 list on Wednesday, and in a series of tweets sent Wednesday afternoon, the seven-year Buccaneer offered some clarification to his situation. 

    Gholston tweeted that he tested positive for the virus during the offseason, but was placed on the list as a precaution this week after he was exposed to someone who tested positive. According to Gholston, that person is not a member of the Buccaneers organization.

    In a second tweet, Gholston said he is continuing to test for the COVID-19 daily and expects to return to the team to play Sunday night against the New Orleans Saints. He is self-isolating for "the next few days for precautionary reasons only." 

    When Gholston contracted the virus during the offseason, he had "relatively minimal symptoms," he said. 

    According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the length of time a person who has recovered from COVID-19 remains immune is still being investigated, but "people appear to become susceptible to reinfection around 90 days after onset of infection."

    A fourth-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2013 out of Michigan State, Gholston has started seven of eight games he has appeared in this season for the 6-2 Buccaneers, posting 21 tackles, a pair of sacks and a career-best 11 quarterback hits on a defense that allows a league-best 70.4 yards per game. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Gholston is the first Tampa Bay player to move to the COVID-19 list during the regular season, though the team had three running backs on the list during training camp—Ke'Shawn Vaugn, Raymond Calais and Aca'Cedric Ware (h/t Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com). 

    Related

      Most underrated defensive players through 1st half of 2020 NFL season

      Most underrated defensive players through 1st half of 2020 NFL season
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Most underrated defensive players through 1st half of 2020 NFL season

      Doug Farrar
      via Touchdown Wire

      NY Giants' Logan Ryan Says Team Trainers Saved Wife's Life After Bucs Game

      NY Giants' Logan Ryan Says Team Trainers Saved Wife's Life After Bucs Game
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      NY Giants' Logan Ryan Says Team Trainers Saved Wife's Life After Bucs Game

      TMZ
      via TMZ

      AB Says He's Grateful to Be Back in Football

      AB Says He's Grateful to Be Back in Football
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      AB Says He's Grateful to Be Back in Football

      Jenna Laine
      via ESPN.com

      Bucs injury report: Key players miss Wednesday's practice

      Bucs injury report: Key players miss Wednesday's practice
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Bucs injury report: Key players miss Wednesday's practice

      Luke Easterling
      via Bucs Wire