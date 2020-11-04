Aaron Rodgers Praises Dexter Williams, Tyler Ervin Ahead of Packers vs. 49ers

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

Dexter Williams and Tyler Ervin received a strong endorsement from Aaron Rodgers ahead of the Green Bay Packers' matchup with the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday.

Aaron Jones was limited in practice Monday and Tuesday with a calf injury, while Jamaal Williams and AJ Dillon will be out after being placed on the COVID-19/reserve list.

That leaves Dexter Williams and Ervin as the top two options out of the backfield, and Rodgers did his best to talk up both players.

"I love Dex," he said, per Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official website. "Dex has a really good attitude. He's done a nice job of growing up in the offense and feeling more comfortable with the checks and his responsibilities in pass blocking and route running."

Rodgers added that Ervin "can do a lot."

"He can play receiver. He can be our fly-option guy. He can play in the backfield," the star quarterback said. "With those two guys in the protocol, we're going to have to have him play an even bigger role this week to make sure we're getting our best guys on the field."

Packers fans may not be entirely convinced until Thursday night. Williams and Ervin have logged 15 carries in the NFL to date.