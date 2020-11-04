Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Flex, PPR Advice for Fringe Fantasy Football Stars

0 of 4

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

We've reached the official halfway point of the 2016 season. For most of you, this means that the fantasy playoffs are about a month away. However, there are still a few weeks left to either push for the postseason or maintain your spot near the top.

Of course, injuries and bye-week absences can make matters difficult. Many top fantasy stars are on the injured list, while the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles are on bye in Week 9.

Turning to bench players and fringe starters will likely be necessary for many managers this week. We're here to examine some fringe flex stars—those ranked outside of the top 50 by FantasyPros—and determine which warrant starting spots and which need to be left on the bench.

All picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.