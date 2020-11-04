Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Flex, PPR Advice for Fringe Fantasy Football Stars

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Flex, PPR Advice for Fringe Fantasy Football StarsNovember 4, 2020
We've reached the official halfway point of the 2016 season. For most of you, this means that the fantasy playoffs are about a month away. However, there are still a few weeks left to either push for the postseason or maintain your spot near the top.
Of course, injuries and bye-week absences can make matters difficult. Many top fantasy stars are on the injured list, while the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles are on bye in Week 9.
Turning to bench players and fringe starters will likely be necessary for many managers this week. We're here to examine some fringe flex stars—those ranked outside of the top 50 by FantasyPros—and determine which warrant starting spots and which need to be left on the bench.
All picks are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Week 9 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Start 'Em
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos
Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots
Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
John Brown, WR, Buffalo Bills
Darnell Mooney, WR, Chicago Bears
T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions
Eric Ebron, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers
Sit 'Em
DeVante Parker, WR Miami Dolphins
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Wayne Gallman, RB, New York Giants
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills
Denzel Mims, WR, New York Jets
Hayden Hurst, TE, Atlanta Falcons
Start 'Em: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos wideout Jerry Jeudy might not be the most prolific of this year's rookie receivers, but he's been fairly consistent. Jeudy has caught at least four passes in four games this season and has caught at least two in every game.
Jeudy is coming off of a 73-yard performance against the Los Angeles Chargers and should be one of Drew Lock's preferred targets this week against the Atlanta Falcons.
The Falcons ranks 31st against the pass and 22nd in points allowed and represent a very favorable matchup for Jeudy. The rookie is worth a start in all formats, especially in PPR.
Start 'Em: Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots
The New England Patriots have struggled to win games in 2020, but their running game has been on point. New England ranks third in both rushing attempts and in rushing yardage, which is big for fantasy managers.
The trick is figuring out which Patriots backs are worth trusting. Heading into Week 9, second-year back Damien Harris feels like a solid bet. He's coming off a 102-yard, one-touchdown outing and should be the primary ball-carrier against the New York Jets.
While Harris is a better play in standard than in PPR—he has just two receptions on the season—his projected workload makes him a fairly safe start for Monday night.
Expect Harris to see 15-plus touches against the Jets and to again approach the 100-yard mark.
Sit 'Em: Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills
While Harris shined in Week 8, his opponent, Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary did not. The second-year man rushed for 86 yards and caught a pass, but he also saw rookie Zack Moss take a chunk of the workload.
Moss carried the ball 14 times for 81 yards and two touchdowns. He could very well be the Bills back to roster moving forward.
Regardless, Singletary is not a strong play this week against the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle ranks ninth against the run and fifth in yards per carry allowed. The Seahawks also rank dead-last in pass defense, meaning Buffalo would be wise to test them through the air.
Given the matchup and a likely workload share, it's hard to envision Singletary producing in Week 9.