NFL Trade Deadline 2020: Examining Top News and Rumors

After numerous deals were made over the past week, the NFL trade deadline had a bit of an anticlimactic conclusion. The deadline came and passed at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, and no major trades were completed at the buzzer, with some of the top rumored potential deals not coming to fruition.

Several players who had their names in rumors and buzz leading up to the deadline stayed with their current teams. And numerous teams that seemingly had plenty of valuable trade assets it could have potentially moved instead opted to hold on to those players.

Only two minor deals took place on Tuesday, both involving the Miami Dolphins. They traded wide receiver Isaiah Ford to the New England Patriots and acquired running back DeAndre Washington from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Here's some of the fallout from the news and rumors that unfolded on deadline day.