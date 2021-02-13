5-Star QB Prospect Maalik Murphy Commits to Texas over UCLA

Photo Credit: Patrick Yew, 247Sports

The Texas Longhorns may have found their quarterback of the future.

On Saturday, Maalik Murphy told Greg Biggins of 247Sports that he committed to Texas' 2022 recruiting class.

"Texas was the only school on my list that I couldn't find a single negative about," Murphy said. "Football is the biggest thing going in Texas. It's more then just a sport; it's a staple of life and everyone is so passionate about it there."

Murphy, who checks in at 6'4" and 225 pounds, is a 5-star prospect and the No. 30 overall player, No. 2 pro-style quarterback and No. 4 player in the state of California in the 2022 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

As is almost always the case with highly regarded quarterbacks, Murphy drew the interest of the nation's powerhouses.

The 247Sports list of interested programs included Ohio State, Michigan, Oregon, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU and USC, among others. Texas won the race and now has someone who can earn playing time early in their career.

Biggins projected Murphy as a second- or third-round NFL draft pick and pointed to Jameis Winston as a player comparison.

While Winston may not move the needle for NFL fans, he was a collegiate superstar who won the 2013 Heisman Trophy and a national championship at Florida State. A career even close to that would be a massive success.

Biggins also provided a scouting report that highlighted Murphy's ability to hit receivers at all levels of the field and his arm strength to throw the ball more than 70 yards. He is also mobile.

If Murphy lives up to expectations, he can help lead the Longhorns as they compete for Big 12 titles.

New Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has a history of developing quarterbacks, particularly during his recent tenure on Nick Saban's staff at Alabama with Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones.

If Sarkisian can get Murphy to play anywhere close to the level of those two stars, Texas will be back among the nation's elite programs soon.