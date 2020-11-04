Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups: Best Fantasy Sleepers to Target on YahooNovember 4, 2020
Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups: Best Fantasy Sleepers to Target on Yahoo
Week 9's opening contest is expected to be littered with unknown stars that could turn into the top fantasy football sleepers.
The Green Bay Packers could be down to their fourth-string running back and the San Francisco 49ers are dealing with issues at quarterback, running back and tight end.
If you want to add the replacements for Jamaal Williams, A.J. Dillon and George Kittle among others, you may have to wait until Thursday to do so to see which players will receive the most touches.
Although Thursday's NFC showdown is the main focus for waiver-wire sleepers at the moment, there are one or two other games on Sunday that could be controlled by players with a low roster percentage.
The running back situations in Baltimore and Miami are worth watching the most, but there is one experienced player on the two rosters that could be the most productive player.
Tyler Ervin or Dexter Williams
The Packers could enter Thursday night without Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams and A.J. Dillon.
Williams and Dillon have been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list and Jones is still dealing with a calf issue. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said "there is pessimism" about Jones' status for Thursday.
If Jones is inactive, Tyler Ervin and Dexter Williams will be asked to carry the load out of the backfield. Aaron Rodgers pointed out the strengths of both players to Packers.com's Wes Hodklewicz.
"I love Dex," Rodgers said. "Dex has a really good attitude. He's done a nice job of growing up in the offense and feeling more comfortable with the checks and his responsibilities in pass blocking and route running."
"(Ervin) can do a lot," Rodgers said. "He can play receiver. He can be our fly-option guy. He can play in the backfield. With those two guys in the protocol, we're going to have to have him play an even bigger role this week to make sure we're getting our best guys on the field."
Ervin carries slightly more experience and could be a better option in the passing game. Rodgers targeted running backs 54 times in the air.
If Ervin is the better receiver of the two, he may be the ideal pickup to replace Jones or Williams on your roster. Williams could make a case to be the pickup if the Packers run the ball at a high volume.
Since Green Bay relied on its running backs so much in the first seven games, the situation is worth keeping an eye on both players ahead of kickoff.
Ervin may be the safer pickup of the two if he is viewed as the better receiver since San Francisco held four opponents to under 100 rushing yards.
Gus Edwards
With all the uncertainty at running back going into Week 9, it may be best to land a reliable veteran instead of rushing for direct replacements.
Gus Edwards received over 10 carries in each of Baltimore's last two games with Mark Ingram II sidelined. Rapoport reported on Sunday that the Ravens could be without their primary running back against Indianapolis.
In Ingram's absence, the third-year pro has 113 rushing yards on 30 carries and a touchdown in each contest versus Philadelphia and Pittsburgh.
If Edwards once again beats out J.K. Dobbins for the majority of carries and is effective in the red zone, he could be the best solution to any running back issues.
Green Bay does target its running backs a lot, but the uncertainty between Ervin and Williams could lead you elsewhere, as could Miami's platoon that includes Matt Breida and DeAndre Washington with Myles Gaskin injured.
Indianapolis only allowed two opponents to reach the 100-yard rushing mark, but one of them was Cleveland, who has a strong ground game. The Colts have not faced a quarterback as mobile as Lamar Jackson either.
If Jackson threatens the Colts by getting outside on a few runs, it could throw the attention in his direction and allow Edwards to break free for a few large gains.
Logan Thomas
San Francisco's tight end situation could be murky with George Kittle out for an extended period.
Instead of calling on Jordan Reed or Ross Dwelley, the better decision may be to wait a week or two to see how either perform with Nick Mullens under center.
If you need a tight end replacement in Week 9, Logan Thomas could be the best under-the-radar fit.
Thomas produced a touchdown in back-to-back games before Washington's Week 8 bye and faces a favorable matchup against the New York Giants.
In Week 6, the former Virginia Tech quarterback had three receptions for 42 yards and a score versus the Giants.
Thomas was thrown to on four occasions in each of the last four games and has turned into a reliable red-zone target for Kyle Allen.
If Washington threatens the New York defense, it should be through the air. The Giants held their last three opponents under 100 rushing yards, but allowed over 250 passing yards in each contest.
Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.