Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups: Best Fantasy Sleepers to Target on Yahoo

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

The Packers could enter Thursday night without Aaron Jones, Jamaal Williams and A.J. Dillon.

Williams and Dillon have been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list and Jones is still dealing with a calf issue. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said "there is pessimism" about Jones' status for Thursday.

If Jones is inactive, Tyler Ervin and Dexter Williams will be asked to carry the load out of the backfield. Aaron Rodgers pointed out the strengths of both players to Packers.com's Wes Hodklewicz.

"I love Dex," Rodgers said. "Dex has a really good attitude. He's done a nice job of growing up in the offense and feeling more comfortable with the checks and his responsibilities in pass blocking and route running."

"(Ervin) can do a lot," Rodgers said. "He can play receiver. He can be our fly-option guy. He can play in the backfield. With those two guys in the protocol, we're going to have to have him play an even bigger role this week to make sure we're getting our best guys on the field."

Ervin carries slightly more experience and could be a better option in the passing game. Rodgers targeted running backs 54 times in the air.

If Ervin is the better receiver of the two, he may be the ideal pickup to replace Jones or Williams on your roster. Williams could make a case to be the pickup if the Packers run the ball at a high volume.

Since Green Bay relied on its running backs so much in the first seven games, the situation is worth keeping an eye on both players ahead of kickoff.

Ervin may be the safer pickup of the two if he is viewed as the better receiver since San Francisco held four opponents to under 100 rushing yards.