    NFL Expanding Team Bench Areas, Enforcing New Mask Guidelines in Week 9

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorNovember 3, 2020

    Detail view of a VOTE logo painted on the sideline during the third quarter of an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)
    Brett Carlsen/Associated Press

    The NFL is expanding team bench areas and mandating that players wear pregame and postgame face coverings on the field and in the locker room, according to a memo the league sent to all 32 teams on Tuesday, per ESPN's Kevin Seifert

    "The bench area will now span 60 yards along the sideline, from one 20-yard line to the other, to encourage better physical distancing among players and coaches.

    "The league is also mandating face coverings for all players during pregame and postgame interactions, either on the field or in the locker room, and strongly recommending their use on the sideline for any player 'not participating on the field or about to enter the game.'"

    The news comes after the Green Bay Packers confirmed a positive coronavirus test for a player and Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey confirmed he had tested positive. 

    Packers running backs AJ Dillon and Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin were all placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    Seven Ravens have been deemed "high-risk close contacts" with Humphrey, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley, and they are linebackers Matthew Judon, Patrick Queen, L.J.Fort, Malik Harrison and Tyus Bowser, safety DeShon Elliott and cornerback Terrell Bonds.

    The NFL has managed to traverse through the first eight weeks of the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, although there have been some serious concerns along the way.

    Most notably, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead, who has been hospitalized twice, is expected to miss the rest of the regular season because of symptoms related to COVID-19.

    In addition, 24 members of the Tennessee Titans organization tested positive for COVID-19, causing numerous postponements, re-scheduled games and team facility closures.

    Other players have tested positive for COVID-19 spread out through the league, including the New England Patriots' Cam Newton and Stephen Gilmore.

    New York Giants guard Will Hernandez also tested positive last week and was forced to miss his team's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday.

    Still, the league has pressed forward amid the COVID-19 diagnoses, and the 2020's season midway point is scheduled to begin Thursday when the Green Bay Packers play the San Francisco 49ers.

