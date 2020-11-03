    Bears' Germain Ifedi, Jason Spriggs Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

    Rob Goldberg November 3, 2020
    Chicago Bears offensive guard Germain Ifedi (74) sets to block against the Indianapolis Colts during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Chicago.
    The Chicago Bears announced Tuesday they have placed offensive linemen Germain Ifedi and Jason Spriggs on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

    The team also placed right tackle Bobby Massie on injured reserve due to a knee injury.

    It could create significant depth issues up front for the Bears ahead of Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

    Ifedi signed with the Bears this offseason on a one-year deal after starting 68 games in the previous four years with the Seattle Seahawks. He proved to be a valuable addition while starting each of the first eight games of the season at right guard, playing every single snap to this point, per Pro Football Reference.

    Spriggs, a second-round pick in the 2016 draft, saw his first offensive action of the year Sunday as a replacement for Massie at right tackle.

    Rashaad Coward can provide additional depth, and the Bears promoted Lachavious Simmons from the practice squad to the active roster, but these absences could be devastating for an offense that was already struggling.

    Even with a 5-3 record, Chicago currently ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored per game in 29th in total yards. The rushing attack is fourth-worst in the league with just 3.8 yards per carry, while the Bears are one of 11 teams allowing at least 20 sacks.

    Nick Foles and the offense could have an even tougher task if key offensive linemen are unavailable.

