Analyzing Fantasy Fallout for Will Fuller V and 2020 NFL Trade Deadline

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The 2020 NFL trade deadline had significant hype but not a lot of actual movement, especially from a fantasy football perspective.

Instead, Tuesday will be known for the deals that didn't happen, most notably involving Houston Texans receiver Will Fuller V.

Dianna Russini of ESPN reported the Green Bay Packers were interested in acquiring Fuller, but the front office disagreed about the strategy.

Fuller was even waiting around for news just like the rest of us:

However, the move never materialized, and the receiver will remain with the Texans for the rest of the season.

This type of move could have had significant fantasy football implications, especially elevating Houston receivers Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb. However, Fuller will remain the top option for the Texans as a WR2.

Considering Fuller has scored in five straight games, it's clear he is still in a good spot with the passing attack and his value should remain high even without a trade to Green Bay.

The biggest winner of the non-trade is Packers wideout Allen Lazard, who will once again be Aaron Rodgers' No. 2 option behind Davante Adams when he returns to the field. Lazard has been out since Week 3 with a core muscle injury but is reportedly close to returning after practicing last week. He is worth an immediate add if available in your league as someone who can make a huge impact the rest of the season.

Other top receivers such asMichael Thomas, Julio Jones and Adam Thielen were part of trade speculation over the past couple of weeks, but none were dealt. This is likely a positive for each of them considering they are all heavily targeted when healthy and already have the trust of their respective quarterback.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Even if they could have landed in a better location from a football perspective, their fantasy stock improves by staying put.

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku could have benefited from a change in location, but he should remain far away from fantasy rosters after previously being considered a sleeper.

One trade that went through that could impact fantasy was the New England Patriots acquiring Isaiah Ford from the Miami Dolphins, via ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The third-year pro has showed promise this season, including a seven-catch, 76-yard showing in Week 2. The slot receiver has 18 catches for 184 receiving yards on the year, with 13 of his receptions resulting in first downs.

This usually isn't much to get excited about, but the Patriots are desperate for receiving help. Julian Edelman leads the squad with 315 receiving yards in 2020, but he will miss significant time after undergoing surgery on his knee.

The team is left with Damiere Byrd and N'Keal Harry, neither of them any more proven in the NFL than Ford.

He is someone to at least monitor going forward as someone who can become start-worthy by the end of the season.