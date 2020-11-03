NFL Trade Deadline 2020: Experts React to Trades, Fails, Surprises & Non-Deals

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The 4 p.m. ET NFL deadline has passed, and the 2020 NFL trade window has closed. While there were deals that did get done in the final week before the deadline, there wasn't exactly a flood of activity right before the closing bell.

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V, who was the subject of trade speculation, felt largely like the rest of us heading into the deadline:

While there aren't any high-profile players like Fuller traded on Tuesday, a couple of minor deals did come through the league office.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the Miami Dolphins dealt for Kansas City Chiefs running back DeAndre Washington. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Dolphins also traded wideout Isaiah Ford to the New England Patriots. While neither of these trades is going to be a headline-maker, both could prove to be impactful.

CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora reported over the weekend that New England was looking to add young pieces who could help the team in the future.

"The Patriots have engaged in considerable discussions about both buying and selling, but are seeking good young players more so than draft picks," La Canfora wrote.

The 24-year-old Ford fits the "young" bill for New England. As NESN's Doug Kyed pointed out, he could also be a natural fit for coordinator Josh McDaniels' offense:

Meanwhile, the Washington trade potentially strengthens an area of weakness for Miami. The 4-3 Dolphins appear to have the foundation of a playoff team, but their running game has been lacking.

Gaskin has averaged just 3.9 yards per carry this season, and he's been pretty much the best that Miami's backfield has had to offer. Offseason acquisitions Matt Breida and Jordan Howard have both disappointed—they've averaged 3.5 and 0.8 yards per rush, respectively.

As Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald pointed out, Washington's pass production suggests that he can provide Miami ground game with a boost:

Perhaps Washington will be the addition that helps push Miami into the postseason. There's another factor at play, however. Sports Illustrated's Michal Fabiano reported after the deadline that Gaskins is set to miss several weeks.

But, that's it for deadline-day deals. Players like Carlos Dunlap, Everson Griffen and Desmond King were moved in the last week, teams appeared hesitant to make moves right up against the deadline. Of course, this probably shouldn't come as a surprise, especially given the league's protocols for COVID-19.

ESPN's Dan Graziano recently explained:

"A player coming in from another team must, by rule, undergo a full battery of COVID-19 testing by his new team before he can enter the building. ... So if a team trades for a player on Tuesday and his first test post-trade is Wednesday, the soonest he can enter the building is Monday. He can't be used in a game for basically two weeks after he's acquired."

This means that a player who hasn't already tested positive—the league has a 90-day test exemption for those players—would largely be unavailable until Week 11. This means that a player on an expiring contract would essentially be a seven-game rental at best.

Of course, this hasn't stopped experts from reacting to the deals that didn't happen.

The Green Bay Packers, for example, tried to get Fuller from the Texans but failed to get a deal done. As Jason Wilde of ESPN Wisconsin pointed out, the attempted deal could be a sign that Green Bay doesn't believe in its receiving corps:

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, the Texans were looking for a second-round draft pick and will now turn their attention to signing him long-term:

While a second-round pick is a lot go surrender for an expiring contract, some folks were eager to see a deal get done.

And as Bleacher Reports' Ian Kenyon pointed out, it's fair to wonder what the asking price might have been with Bill O'Brien still in place as coach/GM:

Remember, O'Brien dealt DeAndre Hopkins for a second-round pick and running back David Johnson.

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore was another player whose name was floated in trade speculation over the past week. Like Fuller, he remains with his team. According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, New England wanted a first-round pick in exchange for Gilmore.

Unsurprisingly teams weren't particularly interested in a 30-year-old corner with a knee issue at that price:

And that's that for the 2020 NFL trade deadline. The biggest names didn't get dealt, and fans will now have to wait until the 2020 draft and free agency for their favorite teams to start making new additions.