The Biggest Busts of the First Half of 2020 NFL Season

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

The first half of the 2020 NFL season has featured surprises and breakout teams, but it has also had its fair share of disappointments.

Some star players have failed to live up to their production from recent seasons. Injuries can play a factor in that drop-off, but others have seen their roles reduced because of young talent at their positions, while others are just not meeting preseason expectations.

At the same time, some teams that had playoff aspirations have fallen apart in the first eight weeks of the season. Several teams are well behind the pace of the projected win totals oddsmakers gave them heading into the season, creating quarterback drama among a handful of squads.

There have been all kinds of disappointments through the first half of the 2020 season, but let's take a look at four players and four teams using the criteria listed above.