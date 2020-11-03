NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on John Ross, Will Fuller and More

2 of 3

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

While Ross appears to be off the trade table, Houston Texans wideout Will Fuller V may still be available—for the right price.

According to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, the Green Bay Packers are among several teams who have shown interest in the speedster.

However, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle recently reported that the Texans have not received the sort of offer that would get a trade done. Per Wilson, the Texans are looking for a second-round pick at a minimum but have only receiver mid-round offers thus far.

On one hand, Houston's decision not to deal seems curious. Like Ross, he is scheduled to be a free agent in the offseason. The Texans, meanwhile, are without first- and second-round picks in the 2021 draft.

On the other hand, Fuller has been both healthy and productive this season, amassing 490 yards and five touchdowns through the first eight weeks. He has an established chemistry with quarterback Deshaun Watson, and it would make sense for the Texans to keep him for the long-term.

While the 1-6 Texans are likely looking at a lost season in 2020, hanging onto Fuller and hoping to retain him in the offseason could be the right play—unless, of course, that second-round offer comes down the pike.