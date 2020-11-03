    Report: Packers' Jamaal Williams, Kamal Martin Ruled Out Due to COVID Protocols

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 3, 2020
    The Green Bay Packers will be without running back Jamaal Williams and linebacker Kamal Martin for Thursday's game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium.

    On Tuesday, the NFL announced that Williams and Martin were high-risk close contacts of AJ Dillon and will be required to isolate "for at least five days" after their last contact with Dillon, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky

    The Packers announced Monday that they had placed Dillon on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per NFL rules, players are put on the reserve/COVID-19 list either for a positive test or for having been in close contact with someone who has the virus. 

    Per the NFL's statement, the earliest that Williams and Martin will be allowed to rejoin the Packers is Saturday. 

    Williams and Dillon both played in Green Bay's 28-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Williams led the Packers with 75 rushing yards on 16 carries. He also caught six passes for 27 yards. 

    Dillon tied his career high with five carries against Minnesota. Martin was a fifth-round pick by the Packers in the 2020 NFL draft. He began this season on injured reserve with a knee injury but has started each of the past two games.

    The Packers are traveling to San Francisco for a rematch of last year's NFC Championship Game with the 49ers. They will then have 10 days before they host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 15 in Week 10. 

     

