Paris Masters 2020: Tuesday Tennis Scores, Results and Updated Schedule

Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press

Day 2 of the 2020 Paris Masters featured five of the top 10 seeds in action as well as Stan Wawrinka in search of his first singles title in three years.

The field is wide-open thanks to several top contenders choosing not to participate. Defending champion Novak Djokovic, U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem and Denis Shapovalov are among the notable names not in Paris this week.

Rafael Nadal leads the field as the No. 1 overall seed. He received a bye into the round of 32. His first match will come Wednesday against Feliciano Lopez.

Here are the results from Tuesday's matches at AccorHotels Arena:

No. 2 Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Ugo Humbert

No. 7 Matteo Berrettini vs. Marcos Giron

Norbert Gombos def. No. 8 David Goffin 6-4, 7-6 (6)

No. 9 Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Jan-Lennard Struff

No. 10 Milos Raonic def. Aljaz Bedene 6-3, 6-2

No. 12 Stan Wawrinka def. Daniel Evans 6-3, 7-6 (3)

Yoshihito Nishioka def. Pablo Andujar 5-7, 6-4, 6-2

Kevin Anderson def. Laslo Djere (retired)

Richard Gasquet def. Taylor Fritz 6-0, 3-6, 6-3

Pierre-Hugues Herbert def. Tennys Sandgren 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4)

Lorenzo Sonego def. Alexander Bublik 6-1, 6-4

Adrian Mannarino def. Dusan Lajovic 7-6 (5), 6-3

Tommy Paul def. Gilles Simon 3-6, 6-3, 6-3

Miomir Kecmanovic def. John Millman 6-4, 6-2

Marin Cilic vs. Corentin Moutet

2020 Paris Masters Schedule: Wednesday

No. 1 Rafael Nadal vs. Feliciano Lopez

No. 3. Daniil Medvedev vs. Kevin Anderson

No. 5 Andrey Rublev vs. Radu Albot

No. 6 Diego Schwartzman vs. Richard Gasquet

No. 10 Milos Raonic vs. Pierre Hugues Herbert

No. 15 Borna Corcic vs. Jordan Thompson

No. 16 Alex De Minaur vs. Lorenzo Sonego

Benjamin Bonzi vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokin

Yoshihito Nishioka vs. Adrian Mannarino

Full schedule available via ATPTour.com



Recap

Milos Raonic put together an impressive showing in his straight-set victory Aljaz Bedene. The 29-year-old hit 18 aces without a double-fault. Bedene didn't have a break-point opportunity, while Raonic was able to convert on three of his five break point chances.

Raonic has been inconsistent all season with a 14-7 record in singles competition. He did reach the Western & Southern Open final in August before losing to Djokovic in three sets. Since then, the Canadian has only advanced past the second round twice in four events leading up to Paris.

Wawrinka is in a similar position as Raonic. The Swiss was knocked out of the Erste Bank Open in the first round by Cristian Garin last week.

Since making a run to the Australian Open quarterfinals in January, Wawrinka has not won more than two matches in his last five tournaments. He knocked off Daniel Evans 6-3, 7-6 (3) to secure a spot in the second round in Paris.

Wawrinka advanced on the strength of winning 83 percent of his first-serve points and saved both of Evans' break-point chances.

After the win, the 35-year-old told reporters he hopes to have one more big run in him while indicating that 2021 could be the final year of his career: "I'm close to the end of my career, but I also believe I have one last push that I really want to, again, one more time push myself to the limit, make the sacrifice that you need to make to be at my top, and I'm trying to do that. I'm going to try to even push it more during the offseason and see what next year bring."

Wawrinka hasn't won a singles title since the 2017 Geneva Open, but he showed some of his vintage form in knocking off Evans.

Tommy Paul will be next up for Wawrinka in the round of 32. The American rallied to defeat Gilles Simon after dropping the first set.

Paul has yet to win more than two matches in a single tournament on the ATP Tour since the 2017 Citi Open. He does have two victories over ranked opponents this season. The most recent one came against No. 2 Alexander Zverev at the Mexican Open in February.

One of the biggest upsets of the tournament was No. 8 seed David Goffin losing in straight sets 6-4, 7-6 (6) to Norbert Gombos.

The Slovak earned the victory by winning the final five points in the second set to win in a tiebreak:

The 30-year-old plays on the ATP Challenger Tour, the tour's second tier. He's never won an ATP Tour event and has never been ranked higher than 80th in the world. Tuesday marks his second victory over a top-10 opponent in 2020. He previously defeated No. 6 Pablo Carreno Busta in February at the Open Sud de France.

Goffin's woes this season continued with another early exit. The 29-year-old has lost his first match in each of the last four tournaments since advancing to the fourth round of the U.S. Open in September.