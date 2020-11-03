Dwayne Haskins Trade Rumors: WFT 'Open' to Trading QB Before 2020 Deadline

Steve Helber/Associated Press

The Washington Football Team is reportedly "open to trading" quarterback Dwayne Haskins before the 2020 NFL trade deadline Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update on Good Morning Football:

Washington had high expectations for Haskins when the team selected him with the 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft. He was coming off a terrific career at Ohio State with 54 touchdown passes and nine interceptions across 22 appearances.

He's struggled to replicate that success early in his NFL career, however, completing 59.6 percent of his attempts for 2,304 yards with 11 touchdowns and 10 picks in 13 appearances (11 starts).

"I want to be a Hall of Fame quarterback one day," Haskins told reporters in early October. "That's not going to be easy. I want it to be hard, hard as hell, just so I can show that I can do it and prove to myself and to my teammates that they believe and trust in me."

He was benched less than a week after those comments following the team's Week 4 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

NBC Sports' Peter King reported he doesn't expect teams to offer more than a "Day 3 draft pick" for the 23-year-old.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Washington has dropped Haskins to No. 3 on its depth chart behind Kyle Allen and Alex Smith, which makes it unlikely he'll get another chance to start this year. In turn, the front office may decide a late-round pick is enough to move on from the former prized prospect.

It makes him an intriguing buy-low target heading into the deadline, especially since he's under contract through 2022 with a salary-cap hit that never rises above $4.6 million as part of his rookie deal.

A fresh start with a new organization is probably the best thing for him at this key stage of his career.