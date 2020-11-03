Waiver Wire Week 9: Stat Projections for Top Fantasy Pickups and Sleepers

Waiver Wire Week 9: Stat Projections for Top Fantasy Pickups and SleepersNovember 3, 2020
Marvin Jones Jr.'s fantasy football status should jump from fringe streaming option to potential flex candidate for Week 9.
The 30-year-old is expected to take over the No. 1 wide receiver role in the Detroit Lions offense while Kenny Golladay is out injured.
The ninth-year wideout has been targeted 13 times by quarterback Matthew Stafford in the last two weeks, and that figure will rise with the Lions expected to rely more on him.
Zack Moss' usage in the Buffalo Bills' backfield makes him one of the most intriguing fantasy football pickups alongside Jones.
The rookie has carved out a solid role alongside Devin Singletary and has earned important touches around the end zone.
The popular waiver-wire pickups should provide value right away, and if you combine them with sleepers already on rosters, they could produce high point totals in Week 9.
Top Fantasy Football Pickups
Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Detroit
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Golladay is listed as week-to-week with a hip injury.
That opens the door for Jones to be Stafford's primary target in an offense that has produced at least 20 points in each of its seven games.
The Los Angeles native will be thrust into the No. 1 wideout role right in time for a favorable stretch of games that begins with the Week 9 clash against the Minnesota Vikings.
The former Cincinnati wideout caught three passes in Week 8, two of which were for touchdowns, and he was targeted a season-high seven times.
In fact, Jones has five more targets and two more receptions than Golladay, and only tight end T.J. Hockenson has been thrown to more frequently.
Although Jones will be stuck with tougher individual matchups as Detroit's top target, he should not have a problem finding success in an elevated role.
Minnesota allowed over 400 total yards in four of its seven games and has not held an opponent under 20 points yet.
If those trends continue into Week 9, Jones could find plenty of success combining with Stafford through the air.
Stat Projection: 7 receptions, 95 yards, TD
Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo
Now may be the best time to buy fantasy football stock in Moss.
The Buffalo rookie had his most productive day as a professional on Sunday with 14 carries for 81 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
In Weeks 1 and 2, Moss played a supporting role to Devin Singletary with 17 carries, but he suffered an injury that kept him out for three weeks.
Now that he is healthy and challenging Singletary for No. 1 running back touches, the 22-year-old is worth the waiver-wire pickup and potential Week 9 start as a second running back or flex player.
The Bills welcome the Seattle Seahawks to Orchard Park, New York in Week 9, and the visitors' defense is one game removed from letting up 519 total yards to the Arizona Cardinals.
Seattle's rushing defense improved immensely in Week 8, but holding the San Francisco 49ers to 52 rushing yards is a bit easier with multiple running backs on injured reserve.
If the Bills continue to utilize Moss in an increased role and give him red-zone touches, he could outperform Singletary and become the top fantasy option at the position on his team.
Stat Projection: 12 carries, 60 yards, TD
Top Sleeper Plays
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver
Jerry Jeudy earned the first 10-target game of his rookie season in Week 8, and if Drew Lock calls on him more in Week 9, he could turn into the fantasy stud some players have been waiting to see.
The Alabama product has not locked down a starting role in fantasy lineups because he had not eclipsed the 65-yard mark until Sunday's 73-yard performance. That total may have been even higher if he reeled in more than four of his 10 targets against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Lock and his young set of wide receivers should build up more confidence on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, who allowed six straight 300-yard passing games from Weeks 2-7.
Atlanta's secondary looked better in Week 8, but it was aided by poor weather and Teddy Bridgewater being off the field for a series.
If Lock threatens the Atlanta defense on a consistent basis, Jeudy could be one of the main beneficiaries in a potential winning performance on the road.
Stat Projection: 6 receptions, 75 yards, TD
Preston Williams, WR, Miami
Preston Williams was not much of a factor in Tua Tagovailoa's debut, but he could be an important piece in the Miami Dolphins offense moving forward.
The 23-year-old only had 15 receiving yards against the Los Angeles Rams, but he was the most targeted wide receiver ahead of DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki.
If Tagovailoa throws to Williams more in the coming weeks, he could be a solid flex option in fantasy football.
Williams has 14 receptions on 30 targets, but his important stat is three receiving touchdowns, which is tied for Parker for the team lead.
The Colorado State product could feast on an Arizona defense that conceded 372 passing yards in its Week 7 win against Seattle.
Of course, Tagovailoa is nowhere near Russell Wilson's level yet, but if he develops a connection with Williams—especially in the red zone where the wideout can use his size—they could do some damage in the desert.
Stat Projection: 5 receptions, 65 yards, TD
Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.