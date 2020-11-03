Waiver Wire Week 9: Stat Projections for Top Fantasy Pickups and Sleepers

1 of 2

Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Detroit

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Golladay is listed as week-to-week with a hip injury.

That opens the door for Jones to be Stafford's primary target in an offense that has produced at least 20 points in each of its seven games.

The Los Angeles native will be thrust into the No. 1 wideout role right in time for a favorable stretch of games that begins with the Week 9 clash against the Minnesota Vikings.

The former Cincinnati wideout caught three passes in Week 8, two of which were for touchdowns, and he was targeted a season-high seven times.

In fact, Jones has five more targets and two more receptions than Golladay, and only tight end T.J. Hockenson has been thrown to more frequently.

Although Jones will be stuck with tougher individual matchups as Detroit's top target, he should not have a problem finding success in an elevated role.

Minnesota allowed over 400 total yards in four of its seven games and has not held an opponent under 20 points yet.

If those trends continue into Week 9, Jones could find plenty of success combining with Stafford through the air.

Stat Projection: 7 receptions, 95 yards, TD

Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo

Now may be the best time to buy fantasy football stock in Moss.

The Buffalo rookie had his most productive day as a professional on Sunday with 14 carries for 81 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

In Weeks 1 and 2, Moss played a supporting role to Devin Singletary with 17 carries, but he suffered an injury that kept him out for three weeks.

Now that he is healthy and challenging Singletary for No. 1 running back touches, the 22-year-old is worth the waiver-wire pickup and potential Week 9 start as a second running back or flex player.

The Bills welcome the Seattle Seahawks to Orchard Park, New York in Week 9, and the visitors' defense is one game removed from letting up 519 total yards to the Arizona Cardinals.

Seattle's rushing defense improved immensely in Week 8, but holding the San Francisco 49ers to 52 rushing yards is a bit easier with multiple running backs on injured reserve.

If the Bills continue to utilize Moss in an increased role and give him red-zone touches, he could outperform Singletary and become the top fantasy option at the position on his team.

Stat Projection: 12 carries, 60 yards, TD