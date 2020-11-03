NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ryan Kerrigan, Xavien Howard, More

NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ryan Kerrigan, Xavien Howard, MoreNovember 3, 2020
Time is running out for NFL teams to improve their rosters via trades. The 2020 trade deadline is quickly approaching, and teams won't be able to make deals after 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
While some teams will be looking to complete trades that make them better now and boost their push for the playoffs, others are trying to maximize the values of players and add draft picks that could make an impact in the future.
There are rumors swirling from both sides, and it's possible several more deals will be completed before the deadline.
Here's some of the latest rumors from around the NFL.
Has Kerrigan Requested Trade from Washington?
It appears that ESPN's Adam Schefter has heard some conflicting reports regarding Washington defensive end Ryan Kerrigan.
One source told Schefter that the 32-year-old requested a trade but the team won't deal him, while another source said the player has not requested a trade.
While we don't know which is true, it seems Kerrigan will be staying in Washington for the rest of this season either way, finishing his current contract with the team. There isn't much time before the trade deadline, so things would have to greatly change from Schefter's recent report for a trade to happen.
"Multiple people around the NFL believe that Kerrigan values loyalty to the franchise and his family over money," he wrote.
The Purdue product has spent his entire 10-year NFL career with Washington, becoming the franchise's all-time sacks leader with 94. This season, he has four sacks, eight tackles and a fumble recovery in seven games.
Even if Kerrigan isn't traded Tuesday, he may not be back with Washington beyond 2020. His playing time has gone down this year, as the team has used first-round draft picks each of the past two years on edge-rushers: Montez Sweat (2019) and Chase Young (2020).
Miami Would Want Large Return for Howard
According to Schefter, the Miami Dolphins "have taken a call on star cornerback Xavien Howard."
The 27-year-old is having a strong start to the season, so it makes sense why a team would have interest in potentially trading for him before Tuesday's deadline.
It just may be unlikely that a team is willing to part with Miami's reported asking price. Schefter noted the Dolphins would want a "Laremy Tunsil-type" offer in order to move Howard. Last year, Miami traded Tunsil and wide receiver Kenny Stills to the Houston Texans in exchange for two first-round draft picks, a second-round pick and several other minor pieces.
Is there a team out there interested enough in the Houston native to make that type of offer? We'll soon find out. But it seems like a lot, so a team would have to really want him in order to seal a deal.
Howard has spent his first five NFL seasons with the Dolphins. This year, he's tied for the league lead in interceptions (four) and has 18 tackles and eight pass deflections in seven games.
Miami has won three straight games to improve to 4-3 and is in the thick of the AFC wild-card race. If it thinks it has a chance to get to the playoffs this year, it may want to hang on to Howard so he can continue to provide strong coverage in the secondary.
Washington Listening to Offers for Haskins?
Could the Dwayne Haskins Jr. era already be over in Washington? The quarterback hasn't played since Week 4 after the team benched him in favor of Kyle Allen, and a potential trade on Tuesday has not been ruled out.
"It's not like they want to trade him, but I'm told if someone calls, if there is an offer that they deem acceptable, they would be open to trading their former first-round pick," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport told Good Morning Football on Monday.
After Washington selected the 23-year-old with the No. 15 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft, he's struggled in his first two seasons.
Last year, Haskins passed for 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games. In 2020, he started the first four games of the year, passing for 939 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions, before getting benched.
It's possible Washington may not receive a strong offer for the Ohio State product before the deadline, though. Peter King of NBC Sports wrote on Monday that he would "find it hard to believe that a team would trade anything but a day-three draft pick" for the player. That doesn't seem like the most enticing proposal.
So, what's next for Haskins' NFL career, either in Washington or elsewhere? We're likely going to have to wait past Tuesday to find out.