NFL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Ryan Kerrigan, Xavien Howard, More

Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press

Time is running out for NFL teams to improve their rosters via trades. The 2020 trade deadline is quickly approaching, and teams won't be able to make deals after 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

While some teams will be looking to complete trades that make them better now and boost their push for the playoffs, others are trying to maximize the values of players and add draft picks that could make an impact in the future.

There are rumors swirling from both sides, and it's possible several more deals will be completed before the deadline.

Here's some of the latest rumors from around the NFL.