Fantasy Football Week 9: Biggest Sleepers at Every Position

0 of 4

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Now that the NFL trade deadline is over, fantasy managers know what rosters should look like for the remainder of the 2020 season.

Injuries will continue to wreak havoc on the fantasy landscape, though.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle underwent tests that found a small fracture in his foot, and head coach Kyle Shanahan expects him to miss up to eight weeks.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor may have "a little bit of an ankle injury," per head coach Frank Reich. That's potentially a big issue for fantasy managers who relied on the rookie running back to convert 16.9 touches per game into RB2 production every week.

Bye weeks aren't helping matters, either. With the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles all off this week, managers may be scrambling to find replacement starters across their lineups.

Fortunately, the 12 players listed below can help you through a rough Week 9. Each sleeper selection is available in at least 50 percent of Yahoo leagues.