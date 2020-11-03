Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Lineup Advice, Stars to Exploit and Sleeper OptionsNovember 3, 2020
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Lineup Advice, Stars to Exploit and Sleeper Options
Eight weeks of the 2020 NFL season are complete, which means fantasy football managers either have a lead to protect or some ground to make up.
From both viewpoints, the next week is always the most important.
No matter if you're looking to maintain some momentum or just get the ball rolling in the right direction, you need to maximize the impact of every available roster spot. Acing the always tricky start-or-sit decisions is the key to making that happen.
With that in mind, here are three of the top roster-management recommendations for Week 9.
Start: Justin Herbert, QB, Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Las Vegas Raiders)
If protecting a double-digit lead was a fantasy category, then Justin Herbert might be in some trouble. Since it's not, the rookie is on the cusp of earning weekly-starter status.
Maybe that sounds aggressive if you remember the 6'6" passer was supposed to be a project pick and you haven't tracked his progress since. That assessment looks laughable in hindsight, though, as he's delivered at least three touchdown passes in four consecutive outings and thrown just three interceptions in this stretch.
His fantasy star is surging, and it should only brighten in this favorable matchup.
The Raiders allow the fourth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks, per Yahoo. They're just a single week removed from letting Tom Brady throw for 369 yards and four scores and rush for another touchdown.
Herbert should be a no-brainer QB1 this week and probably deserves that label until proved otherwise.
Sit: Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee Titans (vs. Chicago Bears)
Ryan Tannehill failing to post big fantasy numbers in a tricky Week 7 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers was a forgivable offense. That's an elite defense and just about everyone has had trouble tearing it apart.
But the Cincinnati Bengals, Tannehill's Week 8 opponent, are a far more exploitable unit, and he still encountered the same issues. He completed just 18 passes for the second straight week for 233 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. That might be a serviceable line in deeper leagues, but it's not going to excite anyone in a 10-teamer.
Well, prepare to be even less excited about his play this time around. Up next, he'll draw a Chicago Bears defense that has surrendered the fewest fantasy points per game to opposing passers.
The Bears are tied for the league lead with eight touchdown passes allowed, and the only other team to hit that number has already had its bye week (Miami Dolphins). Chicago has also surrendered the fifth-lowest completion percentage (61.1) and third-fewest yards per pass attempt (6.6).
Stay far away from Tannehill if your roster allows it.
Start: Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington (vs. New York Giants)
There's a feast-or-famine phenomenon playing out on Antonio Gibson's game log.
In two of his last four trips to the gridiron, the Washington running back has delivered more than 18 fantasy points. But in the other two, he has totaled fewer than 15.
Last time out, Gibson seized upon a favorable game script and a great matchup to pound the Dallas Cowboys for season highs of 20 carries and 128 rushing yards. While he only managed nine carries for 30 yards against these same New York Giants the week prior, the growth shown against the Cowboys could be huge for the rookie rusher who primarily played slot receiver at Memphis.
"I'm just learning the game," he told reporters. "[Knowing where] my blockers are going so I can ... kind of anticipate where I need to go before the play actually happens and it helps a lot. Just being patient and trusting my blockers."
Gibson's natural talent is obvious, and his on-the-job training is better instructing him on how to use it. If Washington can gain a lead on the 1-7 Giants, it could lean heavily on him to try to protect it.