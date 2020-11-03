Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 9: Lineup Advice, Stars to Exploit and Sleeper Options

0 of 3

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Eight weeks of the 2020 NFL season are complete, which means fantasy football managers either have a lead to protect or some ground to make up.

From both viewpoints, the next week is always the most important.

No matter if you're looking to maintain some momentum or just get the ball rolling in the right direction, you need to maximize the impact of every available roster spot. Acing the always tricky start-or-sit decisions is the key to making that happen.

With that in mind, here are three of the top roster-management recommendations for Week 9.