    Kenny Golladay Ruled Out for Lions vs. Vikings with Hip Injury

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistNovember 6, 2020
    Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay is seen during pregame of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
    Tony Ding/Associated Press

    Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay will miss Sunday's game because of a hip injury. 

    The team officially announced Golladay won't play against the Minnesota Vikings after he missed practice all week with a hip injury.

    The 27-year-old missed the first two games this season with a hamstring injury after he played all 16 games last year on his way to a Pro Bowl selection. He only played 18 snaps last week against the Indianapolis Colts because of his hip.

    Golladay entered the 2020 campaign as Detroit's go-to wide receiver after two straight seasons with more than 1,000 receiving yards. He tallied 65 catches for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns during a career effort in 2019.

    The Northern Illinois product has followed up with 20 catches for 338 yards and two scores in five games this year.

    While Detroit doesn't have someone who is quite as explosive in the aerial attack as Golladay, it does have replacement options. Look for T.J. Hockenson, Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola to see the majority of the targets, while Marvin Hall figures to play a larger role in the rotation.

