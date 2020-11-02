NFL Rumors: 16-Team Playoff Contingency Plan to Be Proposed amid COVID-19

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

The NFL competition committee is reportedly expected to "present a resolution to owners based on a contingency of having a 16-team playoff season (eight in each conference) if games are lost due to the pandemic, especially as bye weeks disappear," according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN.

Mortensen added that the plan would be to comprise a playoff out of the four divisional winners in each conference and four wild-card teams from each conference.

