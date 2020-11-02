    NFL Rumors: 16-Team Playoff Contingency Plan to Be Proposed amid COVID-19

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 2, 2020

    NFL Logo on the goal posts pad during an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. (AP Images/Rick Osentoski)
    Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

    The NFL competition committee is reportedly expected to "present a resolution to owners based on a contingency of having a 16-team playoff season (eight in each conference) if games are lost due to the pandemic, especially as bye weeks disappear," according to Chris Mortensen of ESPN.

    Mortensen added that the plan would be to comprise a playoff out of the four divisional winners in each conference and four wild-card teams from each conference.

                      

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Belichick: Patriots 'Sold Out' for Super Bowls in Last Five Seasons

      Belichick: Patriots 'Sold Out' for Super Bowls in Last Five Seasons
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Belichick: Patriots 'Sold Out' for Super Bowls in Last Five Seasons

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Wims to Appeal Suspension

      Bears WR will appeal two-game suspension on Tuesday for punching Saints DB during the game

      Wims to Appeal Suspension
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Wims to Appeal Suspension

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      George Kittle Out Eight Weeks

      49ers' All-Pro TE has a broken bone in his foot (Schefter)

      George Kittle Out Eight Weeks
      NFL logo
      NFL

      George Kittle Out Eight Weeks

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Jimmy G Out Indefinitely

      49ers QB expected to miss an extended period of time with a high-ankle sprain (Schefter)

      Jimmy G Out Indefinitely
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jimmy G Out Indefinitely

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report