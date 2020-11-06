    Gardner Minshew II Ruled Out for Jaguars vs. Texans with Hand Injury

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent INovember 6, 2020

    Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew throws against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
    Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

    Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II won't play in Week 9 against the Houston Texans because of multiple injuries to his hand, the Jaguars announced Friday. 

    The 24-year-old had reportedly been managing thumb fractures and a strained ligament since Oct. 11, but the team did not know about the injury until their Week 8 bye.

    In the weeks he played with an injury, Minshew completed just 39 of 71 passes for a 54.9 percentage, compared to at least 63 percent of passes thrown for completions in each of the first five games of the year.

    In seven starts this season, the Washington State product has thrown for 1,855 yards and 13 touchdowns on 176-of-267 passing for the 1-6 Jaguars. He's been picked off five times, compared to six in 12 starts last season, and taken down 22 times compared to 33 as a first-year quarterback.  

    With Minshew is sidelined, the Jaguars will turn to Mike Glennon or 2020 sixth-rounder Jake Luton. Jacksonville ranks seventh-worst in the league in points per game (22.0).  

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Two Bengals Players Test Positive for COVID-19

      Two Bengals Players Test Positive for COVID-19
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Two Bengals Players Test Positive for COVID-19

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Who Is Jake Luton? What Can Jaguars Fans Expect?

      Who Is Jake Luton? What Can Jaguars Fans Expect?
      Jacksonville Jaguars logo
      Jacksonville Jaguars

      Who Is Jake Luton? What Can Jaguars Fans Expect?

      Jordan Reid
      via The Draft Network

      Fixing the 49ers' QB Situation 🔨

      The 2021 NFL draft may be the best path for the reigning NFC champs to stay on top

      Fixing the 49ers' QB Situation 🔨
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Fixing the 49ers' QB Situation 🔨

      Matt Miller
      via Bleacher Report

      Homes for Top Available Free Agents 🏠

      We found spots for the best names still available after the trade deadline

      Homes for Top Available Free Agents 🏠
      Jacksonville Jaguars logo
      Jacksonville Jaguars

      Homes for Top Available Free Agents 🏠

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report