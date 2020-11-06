Gardner Minshew II Ruled Out for Jaguars vs. Texans with Hand Injury

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II won't play in Week 9 against the Houston Texans because of multiple injuries to his hand, the Jaguars announced Friday.

The 24-year-old had reportedly been managing thumb fractures and a strained ligament since Oct. 11, but the team did not know about the injury until their Week 8 bye.

In the weeks he played with an injury, Minshew completed just 39 of 71 passes for a 54.9 percentage, compared to at least 63 percent of passes thrown for completions in each of the first five games of the year.

In seven starts this season, the Washington State product has thrown for 1,855 yards and 13 touchdowns on 176-of-267 passing for the 1-6 Jaguars. He's been picked off five times, compared to six in 12 starts last season, and taken down 22 times compared to 33 as a first-year quarterback.

With Minshew is sidelined, the Jaguars will turn to Mike Glennon or 2020 sixth-rounder Jake Luton. Jacksonville ranks seventh-worst in the league in points per game (22.0).