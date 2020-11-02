Report: ESPN Battling NBC for 'Billion-Dollar' NFL Sunday Night Football TV Deal

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Disney is looking to establish a monopoly on primetime NFL football during the weekends.

According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, "A billion-dollar battle for Sunday Night Football is emerging between incumbent NBC and Disney/ABC/ESPN as the NFL moves toward agreements on its new TV deals that could be completed by the end of the year."

Per that report, ESPN is looking to acquire two separate television packages. The network isn't happy that NBC's Sunday Night Football package is arguably better for a cheaper price:

"At the moment, ESPN spends $2 billion per year for an inferior Monday Night schedule and no Super Bowls, while NBC writes a check for a mere $950 million for Sunday Night, which includes flexible scheduling that allows the NFL to shift better games into prime time.

"NBC also has two playoff games per year compared to ESPN's one. (NBC added another playoff game this year with the expanded format.) ABC currently has no regular package, but occasionally simulcasts ESPN's productions."

Marchand noted that the counter-argument is that ESPN broadcasts both the NFL draft and Pro Bowl, and is able to use NFL highlights throughout the week on its various NFL and highlights shows. That deal runs through the 2021 season, while the deals for NBC, FOX and CBS run through the 2022 campaign.

Marchand reported that Disney would use ABC for its Sunday night broadcaster if it won the bidding for those rights.

A pretty healthy bidding war will be expected for all of the NFL's broadcasting packages, including the Sunday afternoon slates CBS and FOX currently hold. Even in the cord-cutting age, people continue to tune in for the NFL.