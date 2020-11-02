    Lamar Jackson, Ravens 'Can't Just Go out and Pass It,' Says Anonymous NFL Coach

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 2, 2020

    Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Baltimore. Steelers' linebacker Robert Spillane intercepted the pass and returned it for a touchdown. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
    Nick Wass/Associated Press

    One NFL offensive coach believes the Baltimore Ravens' one major weakness as a team is Lamar Jackson's struggles as a passer this season. 

    "The most important drive near the end of the game, they did not let the MVP of the league throw one pass," he told The Athletic's Mike Sando. "While Ben (Roethlisberger) is still accurate and allows his guys to work in space, there is a lot of potential error and things that need to go right for Baltimore's passing game to get where it needs to be. They can't just go out and pass it."

                         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.   

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Week 8 NFL Report Cards 🔠

      🙌 Dolphins win in Tua's debut 🔍 Can the Ravens rebound? 🧐 Browns' realistic playoff outlook

      @BR_Gridiron staff grades these scenarios and more 📲

      Week 8 NFL Report Cards 🔠
      Baltimore Ravens logo
      Baltimore Ravens

      Week 8 NFL Report Cards 🔠

      NFL Staff
      via Bleacher Report

      Chargers Shopping Desmond King

      LA puts former All-Pro CB on trade block, ‘multiple teams have inquired’ (Schefter)

      Chargers Shopping Desmond King
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Chargers Shopping Desmond King

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Wims Says DB Spit on Him

      Javon Wims told team officials C.J. Gardner-Johnson spit on him and ripped out his mouthpiece before fight (NFL Network)

      Wims Says DB Spit on Him
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Wims Says DB Spit on Him

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL Teams That Can't Be Trusted

      Week 8 reminded us which supposed contenders need to earn our trust back 📲

      NFL Teams That Can't Be Trusted
      Baltimore Ravens logo
      Baltimore Ravens

      NFL Teams That Can't Be Trusted

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report