Waiver Wire Week 9: Drew Lock, Nyheim Hines Highlight Pickups to KnowNovember 2, 2020
Waiver Wire Week 9: Drew Lock, Nyheim Hines Highlight Pickups to Know
The 2020 NFL season continues to be a tricky one for fantasy managers to navigate. With injuries continuing to mount—T.Y. Hilton, Kenny Golladay and Darrell Henderson were among Sunday's notable injuries—the waiver wire has been an invaluable resource.
Managers will again need to turn to the waiver wire in Week 9, as the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles will be on bye. This means that standout fantasy options like Joe Burrow, Kareem Hunt, Robert Woods and Travis Fulgham won't be available.
Here, we'll dig into some of the top waiver-wire targets for Week 9 and/or beyond. All choices are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.
Drew Lock, QB, Denver Broncos
For managers leaning on Burrow or streaming quarterbacks like Jared Goff and Carson Wentz, Denver Broncos signal-caller Drew Lock could be an ideal Week 9 target. Lock continues to progress from his early-season shoulder injury and came alive in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Lock finished threw for 248 yards, three touchdowns and an interception while helping to overcome a three-touchdown deficit. This could be a springboard for Lock moving forward.
"The best way you can get confidence is you have good play," head coach Vic Fangio said, per ESPN's Jeff Legwold.
While Lock will have to show more consistency to become a fantasy staple—this is only his second game of the season with a touchdown pass—he should be a solid play in Week 9. He'll be facing an Atlanta Falcons team that ranks 31st against the pass and 22nd in points allowed.
Lock is rostered in just 9 percent of Yahoo leagues and 5 percent of ESPN leagues.
Gus Edwards, RB, Baltimore Ravens
While Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards might not be a long-term fantasy answer, it's worth taking a flier on him ahead of Week 9. With starter Mark Ingram out with an ankle injury, it was Edwards, not rookie J.K. Dobbins, who led the team in rushing attempts on Sunday.
Dobbins rushed for 113 yards on 15 carries. Edwards rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.
If Ingram continues to miss time or is limited by the ankle injury, Edwards should be worth a play against the Indianapolis Colts this week. The Colts rank second in run defense, but Edwards should get enough opportunities to warrant a flex play.
If Ingram is back to 100 percent, however, Edwards is probably better off left on the bench. He's only topped 50 rushing yards twice this season, though he has scored in back-to-back games. Without knowing Ingram's status, it's worth putting in a claim on Edwards now, as he's a target managers picking lower on the waiver-wire order are likely to land.
Edwards is rostered in 30 percent of Yahoo leagues and just 4 percent of ESPN leagues.
Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines is likely to be one of the most heavily-targeted players on the wire this week. He's regularly been a solid PPR flex option this season, catching at least three passes in four of six games entering Week 8.
Hines had his biggest game of the season against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, though, catching three passes for 54 yards and two touchdowns while also adding eight rushing yards. He should be heavily involved in the game plan next week against the Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens rank 10th against the pass and have produced 24 sacks through seven games. Expect head coach Frank Reich to utilize the short-passing game to counter Baltimore's pass rush and to keep Philip Rivers upright.
This should lead to frequent opportunities for Hines, who racked up eight receptions back in Week 1. He could again approach double-digit catches versus Baltimore.
Hines is rostered in 29 percent of Yahoo leagues and 35 percent of ESPN leagues.
Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Detroit Lions
Kenny Golladay suffered a hip injury against Indianapolis, which at the least puts his Week-9 status into question. If Golladay does miss time, the Lions—and fantasy managers—will likely turn to fellow wideout Marvin Jones Jr.
Jones produced against the Colts, catching three passes for 39 yards and two touchdowns. This comes on the heels of a five-catch, 80-yard outing in Week 7. Jones is fully prepared to continue being a focal point of the passing attack.
"I go out there and do my job and just do what I do," Jones said, per Tim Twentyman of the team's official website.
Jones has a favorable matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9. While the Vikings are coming off a big win over the Green Bay Packers, they also rank just 30th against the pass and 29th in points allowed. Jones is probably worth a play even if Golladay does suit up.
Jones is rostered in 49 percent of Yahoo leagues and 54 percent of ESPN leagues.
Other Week 9 Waiver-Wire Targets
Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
Jordan Wilkins, RB, Indianapolis Colts
Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams
Brian Hill, RB, Atlanta Falcons
Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants
Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
Trey Burton, TE, Indianapolis Colts
Eric Ebron, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers
Logan Thomas, TE, Washington Football Team
*Yahoo and ESPN roster percentages from FantasyPros